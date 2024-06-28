Droppers Market to reach USD 302.5 Mn with CAGR of 5.1% through 2024 to 2030
Global Droppers Market size was valued at US$ 213.52 Mn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 302.45 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Global Droppers Market size was valued at $213.52 Mn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly $302.45 Mn.
Droppers with their scale and precision are increasing market share. The application of these apparatus include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, home care, and chemical goods, among other things Being recyclable, stress sustenance, and a long life, plastic droppers made of PET and HDPE are in demand.Healthcare industry has dominated the market in 2019, this development was a result of increased research and development in healthcare sector. North America will grow at a substantial rate in forecast period. China is the largest Asian market, India and the ASEAN are developing at faster pace according to analysis. In June 2019, Neopac and Streuli Pharma worked on the development of polyfoil droppers for vitamin supplement packaging. In May 2019, Bormioli Pharma SPA introduced the first pharma-grade sustainable plastic packaging solutions. In March 2019, The KIMBLE GLS 80® media dropper bottle with multiport sealing mechanism was introduced by DWK Life Sciences.
Market Segmentation
By Material
Plastics
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Rubber
Glass
Type I Glass
Type II Glass
Type III Glass
By Dropper Size
Up to 2 ml
2 ml – 6 ml
6 ml – 10 ml
Above 10 ml
By Product
Child Resistant Closure (CRC) Droppers
Non-CRC Droppers
By End-User
Healthcare
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Home Care
Food & Beverages
Others
Global Droppers Key Players:
Adelphi Healthcare Packaging
Virospack SL
Remy & Geiser GmbH
APG Pharma Packaging
Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
