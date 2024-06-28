Auto Extended Warranty Market is expected to grow by 6.8% from 2024 to 2030
The Auto Extended Warranty Market size was valued at USD 34.66 Billion in 2023 and the total Auto Extended Warranty revenue is expected to grow by 6.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 54.93 Billion
Auto Extended Warranty Market Scope and Methodology:
The Auto extended Warranty Market report covers market size, trends, and regional analysis. It examines product types, applications, and competitive landscape. The research methodology includes primary data from industry experts and secondary data from credible sources. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are utilized to provide comprehensive insights and market forecasts.
Auto Extended Warranty Market Dynamics:
Increased vehicle complexity and longer vehicle ownership periods are the drivers of auto extended market which influences the growth of market. It has opportunities in customized coverage options, digital platforms and value-added services. Market has restraints and challenges in consumer perception and trust and competition and pricing pressure.
Auto Extended Warranty Market Regional Analysis:
Auto Extended Warranty Market is highly competitive in North America due to vehicle usage, consumer awareness and demand for extended protection beyond manufacturer’s warranty. This market is growing in countries like Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America because of many reasons out of which due to increasing vehicle sales and rising middle-class population.
Auto Extended Warranty Market Segmentation:
By Coverage:
Powertrain Coverage
Stated Component Coverage
Exclusionary Coverage
By Vehicle Age:
New Vehicle
Used Vehicle
By Application:
Personal
Commercial
By End-User:
Direct to Consumer (DTC)
Dealerships
Independent third-party providers
Auto Extended Warranty Market Key Players includes:
Assurant
Endurance Warranty
CARCHEX
Ally Financial
American Auto Shield
Warranty Direct
