Dental Tourism Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate in the forecast period of 2024 to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 28, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, Dental Tourism Market was valued at US$ 7.73 Bn in 2023. The Global Dental Tourism Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period.
“The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate in the forecast period of 2024 to 2030.”
Developed nations have seen growing cost of dental treatment. Countries Like Hungary treats patients mostly from European region and is expected to grow with 12.3% CAGR. India predominantly serves Asian patients and some American. India dominates the South Asian market with 53.9% share. Turkey is expected to account for 66% of Middle East and African market with 16.4% CAGR. “The Future of Medical Tourism in France” article published in January 2020 shows disparity between USA and French Dental industry. A treatment costing 300 $ in US, costs 40$ in France.
The demand for cosmetic dentistry is the driving factor for treatments like Preventive, Restorative, Prosthodontics, OMS and others. The hospital chains hold 47.2% of the market in terms of service. This is followed by multispeciality and independent clinics. The competition among providers and need for cost-effective treatments has been driving factor for this segments growth.
Dental Tourism Market Segmentation
By Providers
Hospital Chains
Multi-Specialty Clinics
Independent Clinics
By Type
Preventive treatment
Restorative Treatment
Prosthodontics treatment
OMS
Others
Dental Tourism Key Players:
Sani Medical Tourism
Costamed Medical Group
Soter Healthcare Inc
Right Choice Home & Away
WELLNESS TRAVEL THERAPY
Praga Medica
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Veterinary POC Diagnostic Market size was valued at USD 2.32 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.92 Bn by 2030
Veterinary Dental Equipment Market size was valued at USD 388.86 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 662.13 Mn by 2030
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
