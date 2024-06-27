Carotenoids Market Is To Reach USD 2.84 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 5.2% To Forecast 2024-2032
Carotenoids are hydrophilic colorants blended by plants, fungi, algae, and bacteria. In plants, carotenoids contribute to the photosynthetic functions and defend them as anti-photodamage, in addition to supporting the production of phytohormones.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2024 ) Pune, 26, June 2024: Global Carotenoids Market size was valued at USD 1.8 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2 %. Carotenoids are hydrophilic colorants produced by plants, fungi, algae, and bacteria, aiding photosynthesis, preventing photodamage, and supporting phytohormone production. They are responsible for the red, orange, pink, and yellow hues in many plants, fruits, vegetables, and animals. Of the 750 carotenoids in nature, only around 100 are detectable in the human diet, with 30-40 found in human blood. The six most prevalent carotenoids in blood plasma—lycopene, lutein, β-carotene, β-cryptoxanthin, α-carotene, and zeaxanthin—make up 95% of the total. The carotenoids market is expanding due to the growing demand for natural, healthy ingredients in food and beverages. As potent antioxidants and vitamin A precursors, carotenoids enhance nutritional value and visual appeal. The trend towards clean-label products boosts their use as natural colorants. In pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, their health benefits, including eye health and anti-inflammatory properties, drive their inclusion in dietary supplements.
Carotenoids Key Competitors include:
Allied Biotech (Taiwan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Dohler GmbH (Germany)
FMC Corporation (USA)
Sensient Technologies (USA)
Chr Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark)
Kemin Industries (USA)
Algatech Tech (Israel)
Novus International Inc. (USA)
DDW The Color House (USA)
Lycored Ltd (Israel)
Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan)
I.D. Parry (India)
Divi's Laboratories (India)
Farbest Brands (USA)
Deinove SAS (France)
Lonza (Switzerland)
Kerry Group Plc (Ireland) and other major players.
Carotenoids Market Dynamics
Growing consumer consciousness regarding the health benefits of carotenoid intake is driving market demand, especially due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related and early-age health problems. Consumers are increasingly seeking naturally derived food ingredients, and innovations in biotechnological processes are facilitating the industrial production of natural carotenoids. Alternative treatments for diabetes, eye disorders, and other lifestyle diseases are boosting the popularity of carotenoids, with nutraceuticals like dietary supplements and functional foods gaining traction. Geriatric nutrition benefits significantly from carotenoids' antioxidant properties, which protect against oxidative stress from aging and pollution. This trend, coupled with a preference for ingredients that support bone density and immunity, is opening new avenues for product penetration. The rising demand for antioxidants, micronutrients, and vitamins, along with natural food colors like lycopene and beta-carotene, is further accelerating market growth. Among the youth, there is a high demand for supplements and nutritional products containing carotenoids due to their health benefits, such as immune support, skin health, and vision protection.
Carotenoids Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the Carotenoids Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Europe is dominating the carotenoids market during the forecast period due to their extensive use in animal feed and a well-established personal care and cosmetics industry. Additionally, the high demand for food coloring ingredients drives market growth. The Asia Pacific region is projected to have a high growth rate, driven by technological innovations, industrial and economic growth, and low manufacturing costs in China, Japan, and India. Factors such as a growing middle-class population, educational development, and increasing disposable incomes have heightened consumer awareness of dietary supplements. Key pharmaceutical players like Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical, GSK, Roche, and Novo Nordisk further support market development.
Carotenoids Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Astaxanthin
Beta-Carotene
Canthaxanthin
Capsanthin
Based on the type the market is segmented into Astaxanthin, Beta-Carotene, Canthaxanthin, and Capsanthin. Astaxanthin is expected to dominate the Carotenoids Market during the forecast period. The lutein segment held the largest market share during the forecast period. Astaxanthin, a naturally occurring red pigment found in microalgae, plants, and seafood, is renowned for its potent antioxidant capabilities. As health consciousness rises among consumers, the demand for natural antioxidants to combat oxidative stress and inflammation grows. Astaxanthin’s superior antioxidant power compared to other carotenoids, such as beta-carotene and lutein, is boosting its popularity across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food supplements.
By Source
Synthetic
Natural
By Application
Animal Feed
Food & Beverages
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
GLOBAL CAROTENOIDS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Carotenoids Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Carotenoids market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Carotenoids market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Carotenoids market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Carotenoids market?
Who are the leading companies in the Carotenoids market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Carotenoids market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Carotenoids market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Carotenoids market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Carotenoids Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Carotenoids Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Carotenoids Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
