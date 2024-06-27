Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market worth $0.9 billion by 2028
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue-Retaining Devices (TRD)), Purchase Type (Physician-prescribed), Gender (Male, Female), Age Group, Distribution Channel (Online, Retail) & Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2024 ) The report "Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue-Retaining Devices (TRD)), Purchase Type (Physician-prescribed), Gender (Male, Female), Age Group, Distribution Channel (Online, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 0.9 billion by 2028 from USD 0.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high risk of growing awarrness and diagnosis of sleep apnea among patients and healthcare professionals. Furthermore, the poor compliance associated with CPAP is expected to drive the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market.
The mandibular advancement devices segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Mandibular advamcement devices force the lower jaw forward and downwards slightly, which keeps the airway open. The device helps treat OSA by offering maximum anterior tongue space along with the retention of teeth movement. This segment is expected to dominate the global sleep apnea oral appliances market during the forecast period, driven by a rising patient preference for non-CPAP solutions due comfort and ease of use.
The fertility clinics segment held the largest market share in the sleep apnea oral appliances market.
By end user, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market is broadly segmented into home care settings/individuals, hospitals, and dental clinics. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of sleep centers globally, the rise of number of sleep care devices for homecare settings offered by leading players.
North America dominates the global sleep apnea oral appliances market.
Based on the region, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American market is driven by high prevalence and diagnosis of sleep apnea in the region. Europe is the second-largest market for the sleep apnea oral appliances market due to the growing aging population in the region. Asia Pacific will observe high growth during the forecast period with its growing healthcare expenditure with improving accessibility to sleep clinics and treatment for sleep apnea in the region’s countries.
Key Players
Major players in the sleep apnea oral appliances market include SonmoMed (Australia), resMed (US), Whole You, Inc. (US), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), and Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US).
