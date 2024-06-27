Cardiac Valve Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) by Type, End-User, and, Region.
As Per Stellar Cardiac Valve Market Research, Cardiac Valve Cardiac Valve Market size was valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at 20% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 6.44 Billion.
Report covers Cardiac Valve Market size, definition and overview which includes Cardiac Valve Market dynamics, segmentation and regional analysis along with the Cardiac Valve Market scope, and last but not the least key players in this Cardiac Valve Market. The research methodology includes primary data from industry experts and secondary data from credible sources. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are utilized to provide comprehensive insights and Cardiac Valve Market forecasts.
Cardiac Valve Market Dynamics:
Cardiac Cardiac Valve Market is expecting to grow due to increase in prevalence of Valvular heart disease (VHD). Another reason is rise in healthcare spendings. High cost of transcatheter heart valve hampers Cardiac Valve Market. Mitral valve replacement has high survival rate among senior patients. Producers could focus on developing different heart valves for expectant mothers that don't need blood-thinning medication post-implantation to reduce the risk of blood clots.
Cardiac Valve Market Regional Analysis:
North America has dominance in this Cardiac Valve Market and it is expected to maintain dominance in global Cardiac Valve Market. This Cardiac Valve Market is growing due to technological enhancement of heart valve repairing devices which shorten the treatment duration as well as process. Regional scope is in north America followed by Europe, Acia Pacific, Middle East and Africa along with south America.
Cardiac Valve Market Segmentation:
By Type
Tissue Heart
Transcatheter Heart
Mechanical Heart
By End-User
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
Cardiac Valve Market Key Players includes:
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
St. Jude Medical, Inc
LivaNova PLC
Symetis SA
Jenavalve Technology, Inc.
Stellar Cardiac Valve Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Stellar Cardiac Valve Market Research
Stellar Cardiac Valve Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
