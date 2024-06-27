Automotive Semiconductor Market is to reach USD 109.66 Bn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 8.4 percent for (2023-2030)
Automotive Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 62.35 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 109.66 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period.
Automotive Semiconductor global market was valued at USD 62.35 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent, to reach USD 109.66 Bn by 2030.
Automotive Semiconductor Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The industry report on Automotive Semiconductor offers an in-depth analysis of the most recent advancements in the market. It covers market drivers, trends, and challenges. The report gives information on the Automotive Semiconductor market size, growth categories, and dominant application niches. The comprises certifications and launches of products, as well as local progress and technological improvements in the field.
Automotive Semiconductor Market Dynamics
Power electronics and battery management systems are in high demand thanks to the rapid uptake of electric vehicles, which is pushing up automotive semiconductor sales. Because they aid in effective power conversion, energy management, and thermal management, semiconductors are essential to electric vehicles as they extend driving range and speed up the charging time.
Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in 2023 for the Automotive Semiconductor Market. It is expected that the rising e-commerce sector led to an increase in the need for commercial vehicles in the market in the future, as the production of these vehicles rely on automotive semiconductors.
Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
By Component
Processor
Analog IC
Discrete Power Device
Sensor
Memory Device
Others
By Fuel Type
Gasoline
Diesel
Electric/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV/HEV)
By Applications
Powertrain
Safety
Body Electronics
Chassis
Telematics and infotainment
Others
Automotive Semiconductor Key Players include:
NXP
Infineon
Robert Bosch GmbH
STMicroelectronics
ASM Technologies
