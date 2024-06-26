Smart Home Devices Market is expected to reach USD 227.29 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.4 percent
Smart Home Devices Market was valued at US$ 103 Bn. in 2023. The Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% and is expected to reach at US$ 205.88 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Smart Home Devices Market was USD 103 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 227.29 Billion by 2030.
Smart Home Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report covers a wide range of market aspects, such as market overview, segmentation by product type, sales channel, and software & services. Also, it includes competitive analysis and future outlook with special attention to innovation, and regulatory factors. The Market Report evaluates the industry in detail including its size, trends, and key players. For this research process, the data gathering is done from both primary sources as and secondary sources.
Smart Home Devices Market Dynamics
There is a shift in customer preference for video doorbells, voice-aided technology, and surveillance systems which drive the market. The technological penetration in society with smartphones and social media also has a hand in it. Other smart devices such as RFID, barcode scanners, and mobile computers are expected to provide additional boost to the market.
Smart Home Devices Market Regional Analysis
North America has high disposable income, and the new trend for enhanced device standards, home energy control systems, better security at home sees the market grow. Along with this Tablets, smartphones, and standalone voice assistants within homes is contributing to market growth.
Smart Home Devices Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Lighting Control
Security & Access Control
HVAC Control
Smart Speaker
Smart Kitchen
Smart Furniture
By Sales Channel
Direct
Indirect
By Software & Services
Behavioral
Proactive
Smart Home Devices Key Players include
Honeywell
Siemens
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
ASSA ABLOY
Smart Wiring Devices Market- The market is expected to Reach USD 24.43 Bn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7 percent.
Smart Dust Market- The Market is expected to Reach USD 398.79 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 14 percent.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/145908/
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/145908/
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/145908/
Smart Wiring Devices Market- The market is expected to Reach USD 24.43 Bn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7 percent.
Smart Dust Market- The Market is expected to Reach USD 398.79 Mn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 14 percent.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
