Vaporesso GEN MAX Vape Mod Kit: A New Era for DTL Vaping
Vaporesso, a leading innovator in the vaping industry, is proud to announce the release of the Vaporesso GEN MAX Vape Mod Kit. This cutting-edge addition to the acclaimed GEN series is specifically designed for DTL vapers, offering unparalleled performanc
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2024 ) The Vaporesso GEN MAX Kit stands out with its revolutionary design and advanced features. The iTank T, paired with the GEN MOD, has been meticulously upgraded to provide an exceptional vaping experience. The top airflow and top filling system make refills simple and enhance leak resistance, ensuring a mess-free experience. The device also features the latest COREX 2.0 technology in the GTi coil, delivering improved flavor and vapor production.
Top Airflow & Top Fill: A Game-Changer
The iTank T is equipped with a highly anticipated top airflow system. This direct top airflow, combined with top-to-bottom airflow, guarantees a satisfying vaping experience while significantly enhancing leak resistance.
The precise top airflow adjustment allows users to customize their vaping to their sweet spot, ensuring an enjoyable experience every time.
User-Friendly and Convenient
The iTank T's top filling system is designed for ease of use. With a simple slide-open mechanism, users can refill their tanks with one hand, making the process quick and hassle-free. The tank also boasts a 6ml capacity, reducing the need for frequent refills.
Innovative COREX 2.0 Technology
The GEN MAX Vape Mod kit utilizes the latest COREX 2.0 technology. The upgraded morph mesh features an optimized mesh grid for precise temperature alignment, ensuring quicker heating and an intense flavor experience. Additionally, the improved COREX cotton enhances heat resistance,
preventing burnt tastes and extending the lifespan of the GTi coils.
Customizable User Interface
The new GEN MAX mod features a revamped user interface with three switchable themes: Football, UFO, and General. This allows users to personalize their vaping experience to match their preferences and moods. The intuitive design and engaging interactive experience set the GEN MAX apart from other devices on the market.
Sleek, Lightweight, and Secure
Designed with user comfort in mind, the GEN MAX boasts a comfortable grip and ultra-lightweight build. The lock button feature ensures the device never misfires, providing peace of mind for users. The device combines the fire button and adjustment button into one, allowing for seamless operation and easy adjustment of settings.
Technical Specifications
Dimension: 141.4 x 49.7 x 28.5mm
Battery Capacity: 2 x 18650 Battery (Not Included)
Display: 0.96” TFT Screen & LED Light
Output Power: 5-220W
Current: DC 5V/2A, Type-C
Pod Capacity: 6ml
Coil Resistance: GTi 0.2Ω Mesh Coil; GTi 0.4Ω Mesh Coil
Top Airflow and Top Refill System
Three Switchable Themes: Football, UFO, General
COREX 2.0 Technology
Powered by AXON Chip
Fully Compatible with All GTi Coils
About Vaporesso
Vaporesso has been at the forefront of the vaping industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and design. The GEN MAX Vape Mod Kit is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering superior products that enhance the vaping experience for users worldwide.
Contact Information
For more information about the Vaporesso GEN MAX Vape Mod Kit or to request a review unit, please contact:
Email: aurola.hu@vapesourcing.com
Website: https://vapesourcing.uk/
