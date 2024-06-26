Water Dispenser Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030)
As per Stellar Market research, Water Dispenser Market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2023. Global Water Dispenser Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 per cent over the forecast period.
Water Dispenser Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report analyses qualitative as well as quantitative data to understand market segments, regions, key factors, and opportunities available. Included in the report is Porter’s Five Force Model. The competitive landscape of key players, along with company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits are also included.
Water Dispenser Market Dynamics:
The market is growing with multiple factors affecting, such as growing concern about clean water, and innovative technology that reduces cost. The development of Water Gadgets market is fueling growth of this market. The constraint on the market comes with the fact that the components are to be replaced frequently.
Water Dispenser Market Regional Analysis:
APAC region had 30% market share in 2023, effectively dominating the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to have CAGR of 11% in forecast period. The non-industrial nations in APAC are also expected to drive the demand further. North America and Europe have the companies that are targeting the new emerging markets in Asia-Pacific.
Water Dispenser Market Segmentation
By Product
Bottled
Bottle less
By Application
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Direct
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Retail Stores
E-Commerce
Others
Water Dispenser Market Key Players:
Blue Star Limited (India)
Voltas Inc, (India)
Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Avalon Water Coolers (U.S.)
Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., (India)
Midea Group (China)
Others
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
