Connected Building Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) Trends, Statistics, Dynamics, and Region
As per Stellar Market research, Connected Building Market was valued at USD 99.01 billion in 2023. Global Connected Building Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9 % over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2024 )
Connected Building Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Growing concern of the energy consumption by buildings is the driving force of this market. The research methodology includes primary data from industry experts and secondary data from credible sources. The report provides Porter's Five Force Model, which helps in designing the business strategies in the market. PESTEL Analysis, which aids in the development of company strategies.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Connected-Building-Market/686
Connected Building Market Dynamics:
According to IBM Corporation’s IoT and Smart building research, commercial and real estate consumes 50% energy. IoT enabled building systems have shown to reduce the energy expenditure by 40%. This has shown significant growth in the market.
Connected Building Market Regional Analysis:
North America dominated the market in 2023. With US and Canada are making major contributions to the market. APAC region with its growing speed of modernization is expected to show rapid growth in the forecast period. Connected buildings has sensor network resembling Connected Cities, allowing tracking of sustainable activity, power and water use in real time, and communication with other systems.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Connected-Building-Market/686
Connected Building Market Segmentation
By Component
Solutions
Building Infrastructure management
Security & Emergency management
Energy management
Services
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Hotel
Healthcare
Retail
Corporate Offices
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Connected-Building-Market/686
Connected Building Market Key Players:
Honeywell International Inc
Siemens AG
ABB Ltd.
Schneider Electric SE
IBM Corporations
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
Others
Stellar Market Research is leading IT & Telecom research firm, has also published the following reports:
Cyber Warfare Market size was valued at USD 49.32 Bn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.76%.
Germany 5G Technology Market size was valued at USD 15.58 Bn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.85%.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Connected Building Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Growing concern of the energy consumption by buildings is the driving force of this market. The research methodology includes primary data from industry experts and secondary data from credible sources. The report provides Porter's Five Force Model, which helps in designing the business strategies in the market. PESTEL Analysis, which aids in the development of company strategies.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Connected-Building-Market/686
Connected Building Market Dynamics:
According to IBM Corporation’s IoT and Smart building research, commercial and real estate consumes 50% energy. IoT enabled building systems have shown to reduce the energy expenditure by 40%. This has shown significant growth in the market.
Connected Building Market Regional Analysis:
North America dominated the market in 2023. With US and Canada are making major contributions to the market. APAC region with its growing speed of modernization is expected to show rapid growth in the forecast period. Connected buildings has sensor network resembling Connected Cities, allowing tracking of sustainable activity, power and water use in real time, and communication with other systems.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Connected-Building-Market/686
Connected Building Market Segmentation
By Component
Solutions
Building Infrastructure management
Security & Emergency management
Energy management
Services
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Hotel
Healthcare
Retail
Corporate Offices
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Connected-Building-Market/686
Connected Building Market Key Players:
Honeywell International Inc
Siemens AG
ABB Ltd.
Schneider Electric SE
IBM Corporations
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
Others
Stellar Market Research is leading IT & Telecom research firm, has also published the following reports:
Cyber Warfare Market size was valued at USD 49.32 Bn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.76%.
Germany 5G Technology Market size was valued at USD 15.58 Bn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.85%.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results