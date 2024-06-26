Tissue paper market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) Trends, Statistics, Dynamics
As per Stellar Market research, The Tissue Paper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Tissue paper market is expected to reach US$ 139.63 Bn in 2030 from US$ 91.65 Bn in 2023.
Tissue Paper Market Report has an analysis of data in simple language, as well as the industry's historical and current state, as well as anticipated market size and trends. The report delivers insights into consumer preferences, product innovations, and regional market dynamics using a thorough research methodology that incorporates both primary and secondary data collection, market analysis, and expert interviews.
Tissue Paper Market Dynamics:
Tissue papers are used commercially and domestically for hygiene. The COVID19 saw an exponential growth as the buying of sanitary products skyrocketed. This is forcing the key players to prepare for future situations.
Tissue Paper Market Regional Analysis:
North America dominates the global tissue market, as US has the highest penetration of tissue in society. The bathroom tissue are almost universal in the US, this includes commercial as well as domestic environments. With additional disposable income Asia-Pacific is expected to rise in the market.
Tissue Paper Market Segmentation
By Product
Bathroom tissue
Paper napkins
Paper towels
Face tissues
Specialty & wrapping tissue
Cotton towels
By Channel of Distribution
Hypermarket
Convenience stores
Online medium
Others
Tissue Paper Market Key Players:
Clearwater Paper Corporation (United States)
Croix Tissue (United States)
Kruger Inc. (Canada)
Sofidel Group (Italy)
Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)
Hengen (China)
Others
