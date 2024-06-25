Wireless IoT sensors Market to reach USD 81.07 Bn by 2030, emerging at a CAGR of 29.8 percent for (2024-2030)
The total global market for the “Wireless IoT sensors Market” was valued at USD 13.06 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 81.07 Bn by 2030.
The Wireless IoT sensors report presents comprehensive analyses utilizing quantitative methodologies, covering market proportions, cost, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain dynamics, investments, and other essential factors, alongside future projections.
Wireless IoT sensors Market Dynamics
Increase in adoption of Internet of Things technologies significantly boosts the Wireless IoT Sensors Market growth. Data security concerns, which often includes sensitive information is expected to restrain Wireless IoT Sensors Market industry.
Wireless IoT sensors Market Regional Insights
Technological advancement in Asia Pacific with IoT innovation in the region is expected to boost the Wireless IoT sensors market growth in the region. The adoption of technologies in these countries accelerates the growth of the wireless IoT sensors industry, influencing regional consumer patterns and driving localized economic growth.
Wireless IoT sensors Market Segmentation
By Type
Gas sensors
Digital sensor
Temperature sensors
Humidity sensors
Pressure sensors
Others
By Technology
Cellular
Bluetooth and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)
WiFi
LPWAN (Cat-M1/NB-IoT)
LoRaWAN
RFID-IoT
By Application
Smart Home
Industrial IoT
Healthcare
Automotive
Agriculture
Others
Wireless IoT sensors Key Players include:
Honeywell International Inc.
NXP Semiconductors
Bosch Sensortec GmbH - Reutlingen, Germany
Omron Corporation
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
InvenSense Inc.
Others
