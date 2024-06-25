Demulsifier Market Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Region And Analysis 2031
The demulsifier market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6%
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2024 ) The report "Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water Soluble) Application (Crude Oil, Petroleum Refineries, Lubircant Manufacturing, Oil Based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment) & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) Global Forecast to 2028 " the demulsifier market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Demulsifier Market”
239 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
235 - Pages
Based on type, oil soluble was the largest segment for demulsifier market, in terms of value, in 2022.
The demand for effective processing of crude oil, increased production yields, and high-quality oil output are the driving forces behind oil-soluble demulsifier. This demand is significantly shaped by the global energy landscape, technological developments, Market Dynamics
, and environmental concerns. Responsible resource extraction includes minimizing the environmental impact of production activities. Effective emulsion breaking using demulsifier can help reduce the volume of waste materials that need to be treated, disposed of, or reinjected into reservoirs.
Based on application, crude oil was the largest segment for demulsifier market, in terms of value, in 2022.
The need to extract additional crude oil from reservoirs is becoming increasingly urgent as the world's energy needs keep expanding. Increased production leads to higher volumes of crude oil-water emulsions that require effective demulsification for efficient processing. Also, ongoing research and development efforts lead to the creation of more advanced and effective demulsifier. These innovations can increase the demand for demulsification solutions that offer improved performance and efficiency.
“North America is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of value, during the forecast period”
North America is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The development of shale oil and gas resources, particularly in the US, has led to increased production. Shale formations often have complex reservoir conditions that can lead to emulsions, making demulsifier crucial for effective processing. Crude oil is refined and petrochemically processed into a variety of goods in North America. Demulsifier are used to prepare crude oil and feedstock for refinement, increasing the processing units' efficiency. Major companies in North America are investing in sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint. Efficient demulsification can contribute to waste reduction and support sustainable practices.
Demulsifier Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the report include Baker Hughes (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ecolab Inc. (US), Hallinburton Company (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), BASF SE (Gemany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US) among others, these are the key manufacturers that secured major market share in the last few years.
Another major player is Angus Fire (UK). The company is one of the leading and oldest manufacturers of Demulsifier and has established its brand in different regions. It has a wide geographical presence across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company manufactures various types of foams for differing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others.
