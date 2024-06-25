Anti-Viral Drug Market is to Reach USD 87070 Million 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 3.95% By 2032
According to a new report published by Pristine Intelligence LLP, titled, “Anti-viral Drug Market by Product Type, Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2032,”
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2024 ) Pune, 24, June 2024: The Global Anti-viral Drug Market was valued at USD 61440 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 87070 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.95%. Viruses are RNA or DNA particles that infect human cells, leading to viral infections that cause significant health issues and impact the global healthcare system. In developed economies, 30% to 40% of infectious gastroenteritis cases are due to viruses. Antiviral agents are therapeutics that restore cell function and eliminate viral infections by inhibiting virus replication. Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are developing antiviral therapies to combat viral infections, driven by the growing burden of viral diseases, particularly in developing nations, and improved research collaboration.
Anti-viral Drug Market Dynamics
HIV is becoming the most prevalent viral infection worldwide. Improved surveillance using demographic and biological data has significantly increased the diagnosis rate of the disease. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of influenza and its rapid diagnosis are significantly boosting the global demand for antiviral therapeutics. Increased government investments in leading companies to support R&D for viral infection treatments present a lucrative opportunity for market players to develop innovative therapeutics.
The growing emphasis on combination therapies presents a significant growth opportunity in the global antiviral drugs market. With advancements in our understanding of viral biology and drug resistance mechanisms, combination therapies have emerged as a more effective clinical strategy compared to monotherapies. By targeting multiple stages or pathways of the viral lifecycle simultaneously, these combinations complicate the virus's ability to develop resistance.
Anti-viral Drug Market Regional Insights
North America leads the global antiviral drugs market, projected to hold 39.2% of the market share in 2024. With its robust healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure, the U.S. market alone contributes over 40% of revenues. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies and strong R&D capabilities have enabled North America to consistently introduce new and innovative drug formulations. This has allowed companies to secure significant market shares and establish leadership positions within the region. Additionally, a favorable regulatory environment and faster drug approval timelines give companies operating in this region a competitive edge.
Anti-viral Drug's Key Competitors include:
Gilead Sciences (USA)
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (UK)
Merck & Co (USA)
Roche (Switzerland)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA)
Pfizer (USA)
Viiv Healthcare (UK)
Aurobindo Pharma (India)
Cipla (India), and other major players.
Anti-viral Drug Market Segment Analysis
By Drug Class
Protease Inhibitors
Neuraminidase Inhibitors
Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
DNA Polymerase Inhibitors
The drug class segment includes DNA polymerase inhibitors, which are projected to hold 36.2% of the market share in 2024. Inhibitors like acyclovir and ganciclovir disrupt the viral replication cycle, making them frontline treatments for viruses such as herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV). Their effectiveness against established viruses has spurred research into new variants targeting emerging viruses, such as brincidofovir for adenovirus and baloxavir marboxil for influenza. These inhibitors target a critical viral function, making them applicable to a wide range of RNA and DNA viruses. Established brands like acyclovir benefit from strong recognition among patients and doctors, boosting their preference and sales.
By Type
Branded
Generics
By Application
Loose growth
Influenza
Herpes
Hepatitis
HIV
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
GLOBAL ANTI-VIRAL DRUG MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Anti-viral Drug Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Anti-viral Drug market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Anti-viral Drug market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Anti-viral Drug market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Anti-viral Drug market?
Who are the leading companies in the Anti-viral Drug market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Anti-viral Drug market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Anti-viral Drug market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Anti-viral Drug market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Anti-viral Drug Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Anti-viral Drug Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Anti-viral Drug Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Pristine Intelligence LLP, a prominent Healthcare Industry research firm, has released the following reports:
