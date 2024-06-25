Logistics Insurance Market is To Reach USD 74.76 Billion 2032, Growing at a Rate Of 2.86% Forecast 2032
The insurance policy that is particularly created to cover the commodities in any mode of transportation, including air, sea, land, and train, is known as Logistics Insurance. It provides coverage for cargo against a broad variety of physical losses or da
Pune, 24, June 2024: The Global Logistics Insurance Market size was valued at USD 58 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 74.76 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.86%. Logistics Insurance is a specialized policy designed to protect commodities during transportation across air, sea, land, and train routes. It safeguards cargo from a diverse range of physical loss or damage caused by external factors while in transit globally. Due to the inherent risks involved in shipping goods, such as potential loss or destruction during transport, cargo insurance becomes indispensable. It ensures compensation in case of mishaps, serving as the sole recourse for losses incurred. The insurance sector offers varied coverage options tailored to the specific risks faced by logistics firms, influenced by factors like transport mode and cargo type. Mandates, both regional and international, enforce the necessity for logistics companies to secure goods in transit, thereby fostering substantial market growth and reducing liability concerns.
Logistics Insurance Market Dynamics
The growth in international trade has led to increased import-export activities, necessitating logistics insurance to protect against potential risks such as weather-related damage, technical faults, and other mishaps. Predictions from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development indicate a 23% expansion in global trade to about USD 28 trillion by 2021, driving demand for logistics insurance. Legal and commercial concerns, coupled with limitations in carrier liabilities, underscore the importance of insurance coverage for various stakeholders like clearing agents, carriers, and customs authorities. However, challenges such as disparate insurance coverage policies and regulatory constraints hinder market growth.
An emerging opportunity lies in integrating smart contracts within logistics insurance, leveraging blockchain technology to streamline processes. Smart contracts automate insurance-related paperwork, enhancing efficiency and reducing processing time. For instance, blockchain platforms like ShipChain in the US improve shipment visibility and transparency by tracking goods from origin to destination securely. Such innovations promise to revolutionize the logistics insurance sector by optimizing operations and fostering market expansion.
Logistics Insurance Market Regional Insights
The European region dominates the Logistics Insurance Market due to its robust logistics infrastructure and increasing adoption of digital insurance. Strict regulatory compliance automation is also expected to boost regional growth. Government regulations strongly influence policy pricing, serving as a key market driver. Europe's prominence as a global cargo transportation hub is underscored by Rotterdam's 2021 throughput growth of 7.3% to 468.7 million tonnes and a 6.6% rise in container traffic to 15.3 million TEU in 2020 amid heightened commodity purchases during the pandemic. Stringent logistics insurance mandates in European ports have attracted major insurers, consolidating Europe's market position. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific, propelled by manufacturing giants like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, emerges as the second largest and fastest-growing region in the Logistics Insurance Market, driven by robust logistical ecosystems and significant international trade.
Logistics Insurance Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Land Cargo Insurance
Marine Cargo Insurance
Air Transport Insurance
The Marine Cargo Insurance segment holds a dominant position in the Logistics Insurance Market due to its crucial role in international trade and the global economy. Over 80% of globally traded goods are transported by sea, a figure even higher in developing nations. Marine cargo insurance provides extensive coverage against risks goods face during transit, including potential damage or loss. It also covers liabilities related to damage caused to ships, ports, or other transport infrastructure by insured cargo. This type of insurance is particularly beneficial for heavy cargo shipments like tankers.
By Coverage Type
Cargo Insurance
Freight Forwarder Liability Insurance
Marine services liability
Energy logistics
Other
By End-User
Individual
Enterprises
GLOBAL LOGISTICS INSURANCE MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Logistics Insurance Key Competitors include:
Aon PLC
Atrium Corporation
Beazley Group
Gard AS
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited, and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Logistics Insurance Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Logistics Insurance market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Logistics Insurance market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Logistics Insurance market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Logistics Insurance market?
Who are the leading companies in the Logistics Insurance market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Logistics Insurance market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Logistics Insurance market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Logistics Insurance market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Logistics Insurance Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Logistics Insurance Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Logistics Insurance Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
