chromatography resin Market Size, Trends, Latest Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028
The global chromatography resin market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, growing at 8.2% cagr
The report "Chromatography Resin Market by type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, FnB), Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" The global chromatography resin market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, growing at 8.2% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Resin Market”
259 - Market Data Tables
58 - Figures
284 - Pages
“Synthetic resins are forecasted to be the fastest-growing chromatography resin type between 2023 and 2028.”
The synthetic resins segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest growth rate Between 2023 and 2028. The demand for synthetic resins is primarily fueled by their utilization in ion exchange chromatography. Among synthetic resins, polystyrene divinylbenzene stands out as the most frequently employed type due to its superior performance attributes when compared to natural polymers. The increasing adoption of the IEX technique further contributes to the growing prominence of polystyrene divinyl benzene. This surge in the synthetic resins segment is predominantly driven by the escalating usage of synthetic resins in analytical and laboratory-scale applications.
“Affinity was the largest chromatography technique in 2022 in terms of value.”
The principle of affinity chromatography revolves around the specific affinity between molecules in the mobile phase and ligands attached to the stationary resin. The affinity chromatography resin market segment is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing need for protein A, which enables convenient and effective antibody purification. Affinity chromatography offers notable benefits, including excellent selectivity, resolution, and capacity in various protein purification processes. One of its advantages lies in leveraging a protein's inherent biological structure or function to facilitate purification. These factors collectively contribute to the rising demand for affinity chromatography techniques.
“Food & Beverages was the second-largest chromatography resin application in 2022 in terms of value.”
Chromatography resin plays a vital role as an analytical technique in food analysis, with its application primarily focused on three areas: assessing the nutritional quality of food, detecting spoilage, and identifying additives in food. The demand for chromatography resin in the food and beverage sector is driven by various factors. These include the rapid advancements in science and technology, the escalating costs of healthcare, the growing consumer preference for natural food products, the evolving lifestyles and dietary choices, and the increasing awareness of the importance of health and wellness. Additionally, the demand for beverages, dairy products, and natural ingredients such as food colors, flavors, flavonoids, and carotenoids further contributes to the need for chromatography resin in the food and beverage industry.
“North America to account for the largest share of the global chromatography resin market during the forecasted period between 2023 and 2028.”
In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant region in the global chromatography resin market, both in terms of volume and value. The United States stands as the leading market for chromatography resin in North America, closely followed by Canada. The strong presence of the therapeutic monoclonal antibody market in North America significantly contributes to the demand for chromatography resin. Moreover, modern chromatographic techniques are increasingly being employed for food analysis and various diagnostic applications in both the US and Canada. North America houses several prominent pharmaceutical companies, many of which have established their research centers in the region. These factors collectively drive the demand for chromatography resin in North America.
Chromatography Resin Market Key Players
The chromatography resin market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), BioWorks Technologies AB (Sweden), and among others, are the key manufacturers that hold major market share in the last few years. The major focus was given to acquisition, innovation, and new product development due to the changing requirements of users across the world.
