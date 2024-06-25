PFAS Testing Market worth $217 million by 2028 , at a CAGR of 14.4%
PFAS Testing Market by Consumable Type (Sample Preparation, Chromatography Columns), Technique (LC-MS-MS, GC/MS, NMR, ELISA), Analyte Type (PFOS, PFOA, PFNA, PFHxS), Application (Drinking Water, Wastewater, Air, Soil) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2024 ) The report "PFAS Testing Market by Consumable Type (Sample Preparation, Chromatography Columns), Technique (LC-MS-MS, GC/MS, NMR, ELISA), Analyte Type (PFOS, PFOA, PFNA, PFHxS), Application (Drinking water, Wastewater, Air, Soil) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 110 billion in 2023 to USD 217 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.4%. Factors such as increasing funding for wastewater treatment projects/programs and increasing efforts to raise awareness for PFAS testing for environmental protection are high growth prospects for the PFAS testing market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168277170
The LC-MS-MS segment is to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on the technique, over the forecast period of 2023-2028, the LC-MS-MS segment is to register a significant growth rate. The key factor encouraging the growth of this segment during the forecast period is the broad applicability of LC-MS-MS for testing of various applications such as environmental, food, and biofluids testing, rising number of contract testing labs using LC-MS-MS coupled with higher outsourcing from govt and industrial facilities for wastewater and potable water.
The drinking water standards segment accounted for the largest share of PFAS testing in 2023-2028.
Based on application, the drinking water segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the PFAS testing market during the forecast period. Increased regulations and legislations set forth by government organizations have triggered the drinking water testing, inspection, and certification of water samples by governments and manufacturing companies lead to a large share of this segment.
Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
In 2023, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market for PFAS testing during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing government emphasis on the strict implementation of pollution control strategies, rapid and large-scale industrialization, increasingly stringent environmental regulation policies, and the growing need to comply with safety regulations are driving the growth of the APAC PFAS testing market during the forecast period.
Request for Sample Pages :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=168277170
As of 2022, prominent players in PFAS testing are Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), LGC Limited (UK), Waters Corporation (US), Biotage (Sweden), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Phenomenex (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), among others.
Download PDF Brochure:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168277170
The LC-MS-MS segment is to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on the technique, over the forecast period of 2023-2028, the LC-MS-MS segment is to register a significant growth rate. The key factor encouraging the growth of this segment during the forecast period is the broad applicability of LC-MS-MS for testing of various applications such as environmental, food, and biofluids testing, rising number of contract testing labs using LC-MS-MS coupled with higher outsourcing from govt and industrial facilities for wastewater and potable water.
The drinking water standards segment accounted for the largest share of PFAS testing in 2023-2028.
Based on application, the drinking water segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the PFAS testing market during the forecast period. Increased regulations and legislations set forth by government organizations have triggered the drinking water testing, inspection, and certification of water samples by governments and manufacturing companies lead to a large share of this segment.
Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
In 2023, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market for PFAS testing during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing government emphasis on the strict implementation of pollution control strategies, rapid and large-scale industrialization, increasingly stringent environmental regulation policies, and the growing need to comply with safety regulations are driving the growth of the APAC PFAS testing market during the forecast period.
Request for Sample Pages :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=168277170
As of 2022, prominent players in PFAS testing are Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), LGC Limited (UK), Waters Corporation (US), Biotage (Sweden), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Phenomenex (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results