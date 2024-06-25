Coffee Production Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030)
As per Stellar Market research, Coffee Production Market size was valued at US$ 464.80 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.28% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 623.27 Bn. by 2030.
Coffee Production Market report examines the market's growth drivers as well as its segments. The market report examines all segments of the industry, with a focus on significant players such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report includes a PORTER, PESTEL analysis as well as the possible influence of microeconomic market determinants.
Coffee Production Market Dynamics:
Coffee is the most widely consumed beverages in the world at about 42.6 liters per person per year (12.6 liters of roasted coffee and 30 liters of instant coffee). Coffee sales are on the rise as, 2021, saw the Hot Drinks market generate $ 634.4 billion revenue worldwide. 65%, coffee was a major part of the hot drinks market $ 409.9 billion in revenue by 2021.
Coffee Production Market Regional Analysis:
Latin America has the worlds biggest coffee producer, namely Brazil with producing 40% of worlds supply for coffee. Asia-Pacific with Vietnam as a key player and Europe are also on the rise in the market.
Coffee Production Market Segmentation
By Variety
Arabica
Robusta
Liberica
Excelsa
By End User
Soluble/Instant
Roasted
Specialty
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Online Channels
Specialty Stores
Coffee Production Key Players:
M. Smucker (United States)
Eight O’ Clock (India)
AMT (United Kingdom)
Dulce Café (South Africa)
Lavazza (Italy)
Keurig Green Mountain (United States)
Others
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies.
