Luxury Hotel Market is expected to reach USD 318.49 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10 percent
As per Stellar Market research, the Luxury Hotel Market was USD 160.35 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 318.49 Bn by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2024 ) Luxury Hotel Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Luxury Hotel Market Report encompasses market trends, growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional analysis. Research methodology includes comprehensive data collection, analysis, and validation using primary and secondary sources.
Luxury Hotel Market Dynamics
The luxury hotel market is driven by increasing disposable incomes, a rise in international tourism, and a growing preference for premium experiences.
Luxury Hotel Market Regional Analysis
The luxury hotel market exhibits diverse regional trends, with North America leading due to high disposable incomes and advanced infrastructure.
Luxury Hotel Market Segmentation
by Type
Business Hotels
Airport Hotels
Suite Hotels
Resorts
by Room Type
Luxury
Upper-Upscale
Upscale
by Category
Chain
Independent
Luxury Hotel Market Key Players Includes
Marriott International, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group (Quarry Bay, Hong Kong)
The Indian Hotels Company Limited (Mumbai, India)
InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Denham, U.K.)
