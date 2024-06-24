ESIM Subscription Market is expected to reach USD 6359.64 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.3 percent
eSIM Subscription Market was valued at USD 896.42 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6359.64 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period (2024-2030)
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the ESIM Subscription Market size was valued at USD 896.42 Mn. in 2023 and the total ESIM Subscription revenue is expected to grow by 32.3 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6359.64 Mn.
ESIM Subscription Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The ESIM Subscription Market Report covers market size, growth trends, key players, applications, and regional analysis. A comprehensive research methodology, including primary interviews, surveys, and secondary data analysis from industry reports, journals, and databases, is employed. The report provides insights into market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and the competitive landscape.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/171583/
ESIM Subscription Market Dynamics:
The global automobile industry's substantial growth is driven by the widespread adoption of eSIMs in connected vehicles, enhancing navigation, telematics, and assisted driving systems. Market expansion is also supported by eSIMs application in space-efficient M2M and wireless communication technologies.
ESIM Subscription Market Regional Analysis:
During the forecast period, the APAC region anticipates substantial growth. Smartphone giants such as Huawei and Samsung Electronics have launched eSIM-enabled handsets, bolstering their presence in the smartphone market and solidifying eSIM as the standard technology for upcoming connected devices.
ESIM Subscription Market Segmentation
By Solution
Hardware
Connectivity Services
Others
By Applications
Connected Cars
Laptops
M2M
Smartphones
Tablets
Wearables
Others (Drones, Smart Meters, Smart Grids)
By End User
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Others
ESIM Subscription Market Key Players
ARM Holdings
Deutsche Telekom AG
Gemalto NV
Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH
Infineon Techno
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology and Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Neobanking Market– The size was valued at USD 68.29 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 52.71 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1322.60 Bn.
Augmented Reality in Retail Market- The size was valued at USD 5.20 Billion in 2022 and the total Augmented Reality in Retail revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 69.07 Billion by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
