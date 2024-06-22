Regional Insights and Key Players Shaping the Airborne SATCOM Market
Airborne SATCOM Market by Installation Type (New Installation, Upgrade), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs), Frequency, Component and Region -Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2024 ) The Airborne SATCOM Market is projected to grow significantly, from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is driven by the increased demand for customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions, the adoption of advanced SATCOM transceivers, and a rise in aircraft fleet deliveries.
Key Market Drivers
Customized SATCOM Solutions: The growing need for tailored SATCOM solutions for various military and commercial applications is a primary driver of market growth. These solutions enable enhanced communication capabilities for aircraft in diverse operational environments.
Adoption of SATCOM Transceivers: The increasing use of SATCOM transceivers, which provide robust and reliable communication links, is bolstering the market. These transceivers are crucial for maintaining seamless connectivity in both defense and commercial aviation sectors.
Increase in Aircraft Deliveries: The rising number of new aircraft deliveries globally necessitates the installation of advanced SATCOM systems, contributing to market expansion.
Segment Insights
Platform: The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2027. UAVs are extensively used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, driving the demand for airborne SATCOM systems.
Installation Type: The new installation segment is anticipated to grow from USD 3.09 billion in 2022 to USD 4.697 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth is attributed to the adoption of state-of-the-art airborne SATCOM systems for new aircraft in both commercial and military sectors.
Regional Insights
North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The presence of major players such as Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. in the US and Canada drives the market in this region.
Technological Advancements
Cutting-edge SATCOM Systems: Technological advancements in SATCOM systems, including higher bandwidth and more secure communication channels, are enhancing the capabilities of airborne platforms.
Integration with UAVs: The integration of SATCOM systems with UAVs is a significant trend, enabling advanced ISR operations and improving mission effectiveness.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the airborne SATCOM market include:
Thales Group (France): Known for its innovative SATCOM solutions catering to both defense and commercial sectors.
Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel): A leader in providing satellite communication technology.
Collins Aerospace (US): Offers advanced airborne SATCOM systems for various platforms.
Cobham Limited (UK): Specializes in high-performance communication systems.
General Dynamics Corporation (US): Provides robust and secure SATCOM solutions for defense applications.
Honeywell International Inc. (US): Renowned for its cutting-edge aerospace technology and SATCOM systems.
