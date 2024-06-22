E-Commerce Logistics Market Is to Reach USD 2009.5 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 13.03 % To Forecast 2024-2032
The term "E-commerce logistics" is used to describe the transportation and supply chain management processes that facilitate the flow of commodities and services in the e-commerce sector.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2024 ) The Global E-Commerce Logistics Market size was valued at USD 667.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2009.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.03%.
Pune, 21, June 2024: The Global E-Commerce Logistics Market size was valued at USD 667.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2009.5 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.03%. E-commerce logistics" encompasses the transportation and supply chain management processes essential for moving goods and services within the e-commerce sector, including order processing, inventory management, warehousing, packaging, transportation, last-mile delivery, and returns management. Effective coordination of these activities ensures timely, accurate delivery and efficient handling of returns, which is critical for the success of online stores and marketplaces as it impacts profitability, customer loyalty, and brand reputation. Key challenges include managing high order volumes, meeting fast delivery expectations, processing refunds, and coordinating various supply chain parties. E-commerce logistics companies provide services like order delivery, cross-border logistics, reverse logistics, and value-added services such as packing, labeling, and customization. They leverage advanced technologies, including e-commerce platforms, Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and last-mile delivery solutions, to streamline operations and enhance customer service.
E-Commerce Logistics Key Competitors include:
Deutsche Post AG (Germany)
DHL International GmbH (Germany)
FedEx Corporation (USA)
SF Express Co. Ltd. (China)
com Inc. (USA)
United Parcel Service, Inc. (USA)
Clipper Logistics Plc. (United Kingdom)
CEVA Logistics (Switzerland)
H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (USA)
Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Hong Kong) and Other Major Players
E-Commerce Logistics Market Dynamics
The rise in cross-border e-commerce is driving significant expansion in the logistics industry. Consumers increasingly seek goods from global markets for their quality, uniqueness, or affordability, spurring e-commerce logistics providers to efficiently manage international shipments, customs procedures, and last-mile delivery. Specialized firms now offer tailored solutions like freight forwarding and customs brokerage to streamline cross-border logistics, leveraging technological advancements in e-commerce platforms and digital payments. Simultaneously, governments worldwide invest in logistics infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports, and digital networks to enhance trade facilitation and economic growth. These investments enable logistics providers to offer more efficient services, reducing transportation costs and improving delivery times. Policy reforms and trade facilitation measures further support cross-border e-commerce by simplifying customs processes and reducing trade barriers. As a result, e-commerce logistics providers can expand operations, enter new markets, and capitalize on the growing opportunities presented by cross-border trade.
E-Commerce Logistics Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the E-Commerce Logistics Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has solidified its position as a leading region for the e-commerce logistics industry, driven by high smartphone and internet penetration. The accessibility and affordability of smartphones in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia have spurred online shopping trends, prompting a surge in e-commerce activities. Investments in logistics infrastructure in China and the preference for home delivery in Japan have further propelled market growth. This expansion is bolstered by rapid digital transformation and technology adoption among businesses across the region, reflecting ongoing modernization efforts.
E-Commerce Logistics Market Segment Analysis
By Service Type
Transportation
Warehousing
Based on the components, the market is segmented into transportation and warehousing. The Transportation Grade segment is anticipated to lead the E-Commerce Logistics market, playing a vital role in the pharmaceutical sector. The transportation modes considered in the market include air/express delivery, freight/rail, trucking/over road, and maritime. Traditional retail supply chains, historically tied to economies of scale through shopping malls and large department stores, face disruption from innovative models featuring large warehouses on metropolitan peripheries. These warehouses dispatch online parcels via vans and trucks, integrating e-commerce logistics with Transportation Management Software (TMS). TMS facilitates delivery planning throughout the supply chain, optimizing goods flow and leveraging consolidated capacity, thereby boosting market growth. Technological advancements in warehouses are aligned with e-commerce logistics demands, supporting continuous inventory management based on product shelf life and detailed tracking of weights, expiration dates, and other specifics, further enhancing market potential.
By Operational Area
International
Domestic
GLOBAL E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the E-Commerce Logistics Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global E-Commerce Logistics market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the E-Commerce Logistics market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the E-Commerce Logistics market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the E-Commerce Logistics market?
Who are the leading companies in the E-Commerce Logistics market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the E-Commerce Logistics market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the E-Commerce Logistics market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the E-Commerce Logistics market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
E-Commerce Logistics Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, E-Commerce Logistics Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Request For Sample Copy of this Research Report:
Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights
Browse Sample Pages Of The Research Report
