Acetic Acid Market Is To Reach USD 13.28 Billion, Growing At A Rate Of 5.6 %.
Acetic acid is found in vinegar, a diluted form of vinegar formed from ethanol fermentation by acetic acid bacteria. It is used in cooking as a seasoning, preservative, and condiment.
Pune, 21, June 2024: The Global Acetic Acid Market was valued at USD 8.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.28 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Acetic acid, a chemical with a chemical formula of CH3COOH, is a versatile and widely available organic substance. Its high odor perception and solubility in water make it a versatile chemical used in various industries and scientific applications. Acetic acid is found in vinegar, a diluted form of vinegar formed from ethanol fermentation by acetic acid bacteria. It is used in cooking as a seasoning, preservative, and condiment. Acetic acid is crucial in the economy, particularly in food, medicine, polymers, and textiles. It serves as an alkali-acid buffer, taste factor, and preservative in food industries, and is used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of organic chemicals and drugs. It is also essential in the production of synthetic fibers like polyester and cellulose acetate.
Acetic Acid's Key Competitors include:
Celanese Corporation (USA), Chang Chun Group (Taiwan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company Tennessee, USA), GNFC Limited (India), INEOS (United Kingdom), Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co. Ltd. (China), King Board Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV (USA), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) and other major players.
Acetic Acid Market Dynamics
The coating industry has seen significant growth in the acetic acid market due to the introduction of ester solvents. These solvents are safer, less volatile, and environmentally friendly, making them ideal for dissolving resin bases and other coating materials. This aligns with the growing green requirements in the coating industry, making them more effective and professional-looking.
The acetic acid market is highly valuable due to its use in manufacturing, particularly in the production of VAM (vinyl acetate monomer), an intermediary chemical used in textiles, paints, and glue-making. The demand for acetic acid in VAM production is directly related to the VAM market's scope, with prospects to reduce coal consumption in sectors like construction, automotive, and packaging. The production of VAM from acetic acid is now more profitable and economical, generating higher capacity and production costs, giving VAM makers a market advantage in multiple applications. This stimulates the unstoppable desire of VAM, allowing producers to broaden their client base.
Acetic Acid Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Acetic Acid market. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for acetic acid due to its strong industrial sector, particularly in industries like textiles, food and beverage, adhesives, and paint and coating. The paint and coatings industry in the region is expected to be worth $63 billion in 2022, with China dominating the market with a 5% CAGR growth. China has nearly 10,000 coatings manufacturers, including top global players like Nippon Paint, AkzoNobel, Chugoku Marine Paints, PPG Industries, BASF SE, and Axalta Coatings. Japan produced 21 million metric tons of synthetic resin paints in 2021, while the USA recorded 53 million metric tons in 2014. The Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers in India enforced a process control order for acetic acid, aniline, morpholine, and methanol, but the deadline extension delayed its implementation. The cleaning sector, including chemicals industries and fertilizers, experienced a drop-in fertilizer production by 41% volume-wise. The increasing demand for intermediates from the acetic acid industry is expected to drive market growth.
Acetic Acid Market Segment Analysis
By Type:
• Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
• Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
• Ethyl Acetate
• Acetic Anhydride
• Other Derivatives
The vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Acetic acid derivatives, particularly vinyl acetate monomers (VAM), are the market leader in the production of various commodities such as textiles, adhesives, paints, coatings, and packaging materials. The demand for acetic acid is directly linked to market size expansion, driven by industries like household goods, automotive, and building. VAM's supremacy is reinforced by its cost-efficiency and performance through newer technologies and processes. VAM applications are vast and have a significant demand in various industries, such as smart apparel, which is crucial for its cohesiveness, adaptability, and durability. VAM derivatives contribute to various products, such as adhesives, paints, printing inks, coatings, textiles, and packaging. VAM production is expected to remain at the top of the market due to industrial companies' innovation and the need to upgrade and manufacture new materials.
By Applications:
• Plastics and Polymers
• Food and Beverage
• Adhesives, Paints, and Coatings
• Textile
• Medical
• Other Applications
GLOBAL ACETIC ACID MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Acetic Acid Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Acetic Acid market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Acetic Acid market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Acetic Acid market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Acetic Acid market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Acetic Acid market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Acetic Acid market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Acetic Acid market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Acetic Acid market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Acetic Acid Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Acetic Acid Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Acetic Acid Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
