Portable Charger Market Is To Reach USD 14.05 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 9.3% To Forecast 2024-2032
A charging platform, which they call a "power bank," is a portable device that is filled with electricity and subsequently used to charge electronic devices like phones, tablets, and, in the case of power banks, laptops as well
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2024 ) Portable Charger Market size was valued at USD 6.31 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.05 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Pune, 20, June 2024: The Portable Charger Market size was valued at USD 6.31 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.05 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.3%. A portable charging platform known as a "power bank" stores electricity to charge electronic devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops. It offers a convenient, on-the-go solution for travelers needing to extend the battery life of their devices without access to a power source. These chargers are invaluable for travelers, providing a quick way to extend device usage when a conventional power source is unavailable. Most portable chargers feature rechargeable batteries that can be refueled via USB-connected computers, wall outlets, or sometimes even solar panels. They have evolved into indispensable accessories for regular users of electronic gadgets, ensuring they remain connected and productive regardless of their location or access to traditional power outlets. Advancements in technology have introduced features like fast charging and wireless capabilities, transforming these devices from convenient tools to essential lifelines in situations like outdoor activities, festivals, or emergencies where conventional power sources are infrequent.
Portable Charger Market Dynamics
The increasing reliance on smartphones and tablets in travel is a dominant factor driving the portable charger industry. These devices have become integral to daily life, facilitating communication, navigation, and a multitude of tasks. However, the challenge lies in the lack of reliable power sources when away from traditional outlets. Consequently, the smartphone industry is rapidly evolving, pushing the boundaries of mobile technology with advanced models that demand more power due to high-resolution displays, power-hungry applications, and constant internet connectivity. The demand for portable chargers is further fueled by the growing needs of remote work, travel, and outdoor activities, enabling people to stay connected on the move. This dynamic environment propels developers and producers to innovate, meeting the evolving needs of a mobile-centric world.
The increasing demand for wireless charging power banks stems from the growing popularity of wireless charging among smartphone users. This trend underscores the convenience of cable-free charging, making it a preferred method for many. As more electronic devices adopt Qi wireless charging standards, there is a rising need for power banks that support this technology, ensuring compatibility and convenience on the go. Manufacturers are enhancing their offerings by integrating features like fast wireless charging, appealing especially to consumers with active lifestyles. This trend will meet current market preferences and open new market segments, including wireless earphones and smartwatches. The market for rechargeable power banks with wireless charging capability continues to expand, driven by consumer demand for efficient and versatile charging solutions.
Portable Charger Market Regional Insights
The region benefits from established production capabilities concentrated in countries like China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, where infrastructure supports cost-effective manufacturing of consumer electronics. Additionally, Asia Pacific enjoys a vast consumer market that embraces mobile technologies, particularly smartphones, driving demand for complementary gadgets such as wireless charging banks. Furthermore, supportive regulatory environments and government initiatives in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea foster innovation and R&D in wireless charging technologies. This combination of manufacturing prowess, a large consumer base, and favorable policies positions Asia Pacific as a leader in meeting global demands for wireless charging devices, ensuring its continued prominence in the industry.
Portable Charger Market Segment Analysis
By Type
With a Single Solar Plate
With Led Light
With Voltage Adjustable
Wireless
Battery Cases
By Application
Mobile Phones
Digital Cameras
MP3 & MP4
Automotives
Laptops
Tablets
By Capacity
500-2000mAh
2001-5000mAh
5001-10000mAh
10001mAh and Above
By Distribution Channel
Online Stores
Retail Outlets
Hypermarket/Supermarket
GLOBAL PORTABLE CHARGER MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Portable Charger Key Competitors include:
EC Technology (China)
Goal Zero (United States)
iWALK (United States)
Jackery (United States)
Limefuel (United States)
MAXOAK (United States)
Mophie, Inc. (United States)
Poweradd (United States)
RavPower (United States), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Portable Charger Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Portable Charger market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Portable Charger market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Portable Charger market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Portable Charger market?
Who are the leading companies in the Portable Charger market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Portable Charger market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Portable Charger market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Portable Charger market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Portable Charger Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Portable Charger Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Portable Charger Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a Consumer Goods research firm, has released the following reports:
Electric Vehicle Onboard Charger Market: The Global Electric Vehicle Onboard Charger (OBC) Market Size Was Valued at USD 3.47 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 11.57 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 14.32% From 2024-2032.
Electric Vehicle Private Charging Pile Market: The Global Electric Vehicle Private Charging Pile Market Size Was Valued at USD 18.9 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 216.26 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 31.1% From 2024-2032.
About US:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird’s eye view of a market to our esteemed client.
Our team at Introspective Market Research focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Introspective Market Research’s extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact US:
Introspective Market Research
3001 S King Drive,
Chicago, Illinois
60616 USA
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
By Application
