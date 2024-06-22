Solar Energy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend, and Forecast 2024-2030
Solar energy is an efficient, cost-effective energy source. Despite COVID 2020 saw 18% increase with 138.2 GW this also let to increased world solar capacity by 23% to reach 780.4 GW. With more than 38% of global share, solar equipment’s dominated the mar
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2024 ) Solar Energy Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:
The primary objective of the research is to present a thorough analysis of the Solar Energy market with an emphasis on a strategy driven by the market. This includes comprehending the features of the Solar Energy market, important trends, growth-promoting elements, and possible possibilities. Data is gathered using primary and secondary research approaches.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Solar-Energy-Market/412
Solar Energy Market Dynamics:
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in 2020 world installed nearly double the amount of renewable devices than 2019. This accounted for 260 GW. Governments are incentivizing solar technology to cope with increasing electricity demand. Growing rate of industrialization as well as environmental sensitivity ensured increasing number of solar panels are used on houses. The volatility of fossil fuel has helped the matters. As the solar storage capacity increases, Lithium batteries are also expected to be in demand.
Market Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific dominated the market by 46% in 2023. North America is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.8% in forecast period. With increase in solar equipment the industry has created jobs, with USA creating 167% more jobs than last decade.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Solar-Energy-Market/412
Market Segmentation
By Technology
• Photovoltaic Systems
• Concentrated Solar Power Systems
By Solar Module
• Monocrystalline
• Polycrystalline
• Cadmium Telluride
• Amorphous Silicon Cells
• Others
By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
By End-Use
• Electricity Generation
• Heating
• Charging and Lighting
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Solar-Energy-Market/412
Solar Energy Market Key Players:
• First Solar Inc. (US)
• Trina Solar Limited (China)
• Sharp Corporation (Japan)
• Yingli Solar (China)
• RGS Energy (US)
• JA Solar (China)
• ReneSola (US)
Stellar Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Renewable Energy Market size was valued at US$ 1138.19 Bn. in 2023. Global Renewable Energy Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.
Energy as a Service Market size was valued at US$ 72.50 Bn. in 2023. Global Energy as a Service Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-grow emerging opportunities and technologies and threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
The primary objective of the research is to present a thorough analysis of the Solar Energy market with an emphasis on a strategy driven by the market. This includes comprehending the features of the Solar Energy market, important trends, growth-promoting elements, and possible possibilities. Data is gathered using primary and secondary research approaches.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Solar-Energy-Market/412
Solar Energy Market Dynamics:
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in 2020 world installed nearly double the amount of renewable devices than 2019. This accounted for 260 GW. Governments are incentivizing solar technology to cope with increasing electricity demand. Growing rate of industrialization as well as environmental sensitivity ensured increasing number of solar panels are used on houses. The volatility of fossil fuel has helped the matters. As the solar storage capacity increases, Lithium batteries are also expected to be in demand.
Market Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific dominated the market by 46% in 2023. North America is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.8% in forecast period. With increase in solar equipment the industry has created jobs, with USA creating 167% more jobs than last decade.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Solar-Energy-Market/412
Market Segmentation
By Technology
• Photovoltaic Systems
• Concentrated Solar Power Systems
By Solar Module
• Monocrystalline
• Polycrystalline
• Cadmium Telluride
• Amorphous Silicon Cells
• Others
By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
By End-Use
• Electricity Generation
• Heating
• Charging and Lighting
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Solar-Energy-Market/412
Solar Energy Market Key Players:
• First Solar Inc. (US)
• Trina Solar Limited (China)
• Sharp Corporation (Japan)
• Yingli Solar (China)
• RGS Energy (US)
• JA Solar (China)
• ReneSola (US)
Stellar Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Renewable Energy Market size was valued at US$ 1138.19 Bn. in 2023. Global Renewable Energy Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.
Energy as a Service Market size was valued at US$ 72.50 Bn. in 2023. Global Energy as a Service Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-grow emerging opportunities and technologies and threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results