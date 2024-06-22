Paper Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (cs, Segmentation by Grade, Product 2024-2030)
The Paper Packaging Market was valued at US$ 164.04 Bn. in 2023. Global Paper Packaging Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 %.
Paper Packaging is a cost-effective way to protect and preserve packaging. The option is recyclable, biodegradable, and light weight. The report delivers insights into consumer preferences, product innovations, and regional market dynamics using a thorough research methodology that incorporates both primary and secondary data collection, market analysis, and expert interviews.
Paper Packaging Market Dynamics:
Paper Packaging Market is seeing major growth as many establishments are opting for environment friendly options. Paper is a good alternative for plastic packaging. Ban for single use plastic drives this market. The new development seen in food packaging market can be a good driving force.
Paper Packaging Market Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of Paper Packaging Market. Developing economies as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan are seeing rapid development. This ensures the market have driving force in these regions.
Paper Packaging Market Segmentation
By Grade
• Carton board
• Containerboard
• Other Grade
By Product
• Folding Cartons
• Corrugated Boxes
• Other Types
By End User Industry
• Food & Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal Care
• Household Care
• Electrical Products
• Other End User Industries
Paper Packaging Key Players:
• Sonoco Products Company (US)
• Visy Industries (Australia)
• Seaboard Folding Box Company Inc. (US)
• Georgia-Pacific Corporation (US)
• MeadWestvaco (US),
• OJI Holding Corporation (Japan)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
