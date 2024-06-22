Boat Rental Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) Trends, Statistics
As per Stellar Market research, Boat Rental Market was valued at USD 156.33 Million in 2023. Global Boat Rental Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.80% over the forecast period.
Boat Rental Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Boat Rental Market Report examines product types, applications, and competitive landscape. The research methodology includes primary data from industry experts and secondary data from credible sources. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are utilized to provide comprehensive insights and market forecasts.
Boat Rental Market Dynamics:
Major players are manufacturing the high-performance boats for the surge in demand for water sports activities. The situation favours the Boat rental platforms that are active online. US and Europe are seeing increase in boat business, with up-gradation of the yachts and boats is about 12%.
Boat Rental Market Regional Analysis:
Europe is expected to dominate the market in forecast period, as with USD 37 million is their share. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period.
Boat Rental Market Segmentation
By Propulsion Type
• Fuel Powered
• Sail Boat
• Electric boats
By Boat size
• 20 feet
• 21 to 35 feet
• above 36 to 50 feet
Boat Rental Market Key Players:
• Get My Boat (San Francisco, U.S.
• Groupe Beneteau (Croix-de-Vie, France)
• Boatsetter (Florida, U.S.)
• Globesailor (Paris, France)
• Click&Boat (Paris, France)
• Zizoo (Berlin, Germany)
