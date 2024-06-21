DNS Security Software Market Is to Reach USD 2.92 Billion, Growing at A Rate Of 8.6 %| IMR
DNS Security Software is a set of tools designed to safeguard the Domain Name System from online attacks. It includes filtering mechanisms, firewalls, anomaly detection, encryption protocols, and threat intelligence integration. These technologies enhance
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2024 ) The DNS Security Software Market size was valued at USD 1.39 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.92 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6 %.
Pune, 20, June 2024: The DNS Security Software Market was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.6%. DNS Security Software is a set of tools designed to safeguard the Domain Name System from online attacks. It includes filtering mechanisms, firewalls, anomaly detection, encryption protocols, and threat intelligence integration. These technologies enhance network security by blocking harmful websites, identifying anomalies, and ensuring the integrity of DNS transactions. They enforce policies, analyze traffic patterns, and use machine learning. DNS security software offers numerous benefits, including reducing data breaches, ensuring regulatory compliance, securing critical data, and protecting brand reputation. It also enhances network performance, ensuring continuous access to authorized resources and thwarting emerging cybersecurity threats.
DNS Security Software's Key Competitors include:
Cisco (U.S.)
Comodo (U.S.)
DNSFilter (U.S.)
Webroot (U.S.)
Infoblox (U.S.)
Akamai (U.S.)
MXToolBox (U.S.)
F5 Networks (U.S.)
Neustar (U.S.)
Bluecat (Canada) and other major players.
DNS Security Software Market Dynamics
The DNS Security Software Market is experiencing rapid growth due to increased awareness of DNS security risks. Cyber-attacks exploiting vulnerabilities in the Domain Name System are causing organizations to prioritize securing their DNS infrastructure. Threats like DNS cache poisoning, DDoS attacks, and DNS tunneling can lead to data breaches, service disruptions, and unauthorized access. This awareness prompts businesses to invest in advanced DNS security solutions to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. The telecom industry generates and stores significant customer data, making it highly targeted for network breaches and DNS-based attacks. In 2021, nearly 2/3rd of major Indian providers experienced cyber-attacks, with DNS attacks being the most prominent. These attacks damage service continuity, reputation, and customer trust, leading to high customer churn rates.
The DNS Security Software Market is expanding, offering opportunities for integration with the broader security ecosystem. As organizations face sophisticated cyber threats, a cohesive and interoperable security infrastructure is crucial. DNS security solutions that integrate SIEM platforms, firewalls, and endpoint protection systems provide a holistic defense strategy, streamlining operations and enhancing security team efficiency.
DNS Security Software Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the global DNS security software market due to the rise in cybersecurity solutions across sectors like media, gaming, and IT & telecom. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for protection against malware and intrusions, as well as the increasing adoption of IoT, which makes websites more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The presence of major market players in the region and the growth in virtualization in various countries are expected to support market share and growth.
DNS Security Software Market Segment Analysis
By Deployment:
Cloud-based DNS Security Software
On-premises DNS Security Software
Cloud-based DNS Security Software will dominate the market during the forecast period. The cloud-based DNS security software segment accounted for around 43.7% market share in the global DNS security market in 2022. Cloud-based DNS Security Software offers centralized management, allowing swift implementation and updates without extensive on-premises infrastructure. Cloud-based DNS security software offers resiliency, scalability, and security benefits. It simplifies DNSSEC setup, provides cryptographic validation, and offers better network monitoring. Small and mid-sized enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud deployment for DNS security software implementation.
By Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Industry:
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Government
GLOBAL DNS SECURITY SOFTWARE MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the DNS Security Software Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global DNS Security Software market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the DNS Security Software market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the DNS Security Software market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the DNS Security Software market?
Who are the leading companies in the DNS Security Software market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the DNS Security Software market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the DNS Security Software market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the DNS Security Software market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
DNS Security Software Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
DNS Security Software Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, DNS Security Software Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent IT and telecom Industry research firm, has released the following reports:
Global DNS DHCP and IP Address Management (DDI) Market: DNS DHCP and IP address management (DDI) Market Size Was Valued at USD 2.54 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 15.24 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 22.03% From 2024-2032.
Global Cloud Security Software Market: Cloud Security Software Market Size is Valued at USD 45.70 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 166.72 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 17.56% From 2024-2032.
