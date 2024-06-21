Europe E-bike Market: Paving a path for environmentalists
As per Maximize Market research, European E-bike Market was valued at USD 10.05 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.94 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.63 % during the forecast period.
The report delivers insights into consumer preferences, product innovations, and regional market dynamics using a thorough research methodology that incorporates both primary and secondary data collection, market analysis, and expert interviews.
Europe E-bike Market Dynamics:
Currently Europe is the highest contributor for E-bike. In 2023 E U surged to 1,185,695 units, marking a notable 14.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. Germany in 2022, dropping by 100,000 units to 4.6 million, e-bike sales surged by 10 percent to 2.2 million units, capturing nearly 48 percent of the Europe E-bike market share.
Europe E-bike Market Regional Analysis:
Europe seems to lead the market trends with infrastructure, regulations, consumer preferences, and market maturity. Germany leads the European market in terms of production and consumption.
Europe E-bike Market Segmentation
By Type
Cruiser
Commuter
Mountain
Road
By Class
Class 1
Class 2
Class 3
By Motor Type
Hub motors
Mid-drive motors
Friction motors
Europe E-bike Key Players:
Accell Group (The Netherlands)
Kalkhoff Works GmbH (Germany)
Haibike (Germany)
Royal Dutch Gazelle (The Netherlands)
Riese & Müller (Germany)
Others
