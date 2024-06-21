Aluminum Foil Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030)
As per Maximize Market research, Global Aluminum Foil Market size was valued at USD 29.09 Bn. in 2023 and the total Aluminum Foil revenue is expected to grow by 6.5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 45.21 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2024 ) Aluminum Foil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
Aluminum Foil is a lightweight metal-based material used for food storage purpose. The metal material works as a good insulating material. Along with storage it is used in various stages of cooking.
Aluminum Foil Market Dynamics:
Aluminum Foil has flexibility to use it for various purposes. Aluminum foils reflect roughly 96% of radiant heat, making it ideal insulating material. Post COVID19 the market size grew due to ready-to-go food preferences. Aluminum foil is used in pharmaceutical industry for storage.
Aluminum Foil Market Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific held 55% of the share in the market for year 2023. The demand for Aluminum foil is high enough that India has $5.6 Billion manufacturing factory in Jaitapur, Indore. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%. Europe is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period.
Aluminum Foil Market Segmentation
By Type
0.007 mm - 0.09 mm
0.09 mm - 0.2 mm
0.2 mm - 0.4 mm
By Form
Printed
Unprinted
By Product
Wrapper Foils
Containers Foils
Foil Lids
Pouches
Blister Packs
Others
By Application
Food
Dairy
Bakery
Confectionary
Ready-to-eat
Others
By End User
Packaging
Industrial
Aluminum Foil Key Players:
China Hongqiao Group Limited (China)
Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India)
RusAL (Russia)
Amcor (Australia)
Eurofoil, Pactic LLC (Luxembourg, Europe)
ETC
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Sample Request Link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23912/
Sample Request Link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23912/
Sample Request Link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23912/
