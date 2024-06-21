Processed Meat Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) by Product, Meat Type, and Region
Any altered meat to enhance the flavour or extend the shelf life is processed meat. Various processes such as Salting, curing, fermenting, smoking, or the use of chemical preservatives are used.
Processed Meat Market Report comprehensively analyses the market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. The report delivers insights into consumer preferences, product innovations, and regional market dynamics using a thorough research methodology that incorporates both primary and secondary data collection, market analysis, and expert interviews.
Market Dynamics:
The E-commerce industry is the driving force for Processed Meat Market growth. Many companies are competing for global market. However the processed meat have been added into group 1 Carcinogenic substances. This could hamper the growth. Consumers are showing favour to flavoured meat. A lot of processes are involved in achieving the meat Umami. Along with environmental issues such as feed sourcing, manure pasturing, and climate change the chronic diseases associated with processed meat also pose an issue to market.
Regional Analysis:
North America dominates the market with 38.2% share. Changing lifestyle is affecting food habits in North America. Along with more meat consumers are also expecting ready to cook processed meat. Canadian government is taking steps to increased the meat production.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Frozen
Chilled
Canned
Others
By Meat Type
Poultry
Beef
Pork
Others
Processed Meat Key Players:
BRF S.A. (Brazil)
Cargill Inc. (U.S)
Cherkizovo Group (Russia)
Foster Farms (U.S)
Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S)
JBS S.A. (Brazil)
Koch Foods (U.S)
Marfrig (Brazil)
National Beef Packing Company (Hong Kong)
Perdue Farms (Salisbury, MD)
Pilgrims Pride (Greely, CO)
Sanderson Farms (Laurel, MS)
NH Foods Ltd (Japan)
Smithfield Foods, Inc (Smithfield, VA)
Tyson Foods Inc (Springdale, AR)
