Physical Security Market: Global Industry Overview (2024-2030) by Component, Organization Size, Vertical and, Region
Physical Security Market size was valued at US$ 123.02 Billion in 2023 and the total Physical Security revenue is expected to grow at 6.7% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 193.70 Billion.
Physical security refers to safeguarding a place to prevent illegal access to facilities, systems, and assets. Interdependent systems of multiple layers, such as Closed-circuit television, security officers, security measures, locks, authentication protocols, boundary intrusion detection, countermeasure systems, fire prevention, and other systems intended to protect individuals and property, are used to provide physical security.
Physical Security Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a PORTER, PESTEL analysis as well as the possible influence of microeconomic market determinants. The market size and segments are explained in this report, which helps in understanding the dynamic and structure of the Physical security market. The report could be used as a guide, as it uses competitive analysis of major competitors in the Physical Security Market based on by product, price, financial situation, product portfolio, growth plans, and geographical presence.
Physical Security Market Dynamics:
Increasing levels of Violent crimes, domestic terrorism, and frequent security breaches are the driving force of the Physical Security Market. Due to high initial cost of equipment’s, operating cost, and original investments is one of the reasons small and medium size businesses are not opting for these security systems. Growing privacy concerns and data breach incidents are an obstacle for market growth.
Physical Security Market Regional Analysis:
North America with developed economy is leading the market. The overall safety of the region's network infrastructures is controlled by a number of safety-related legally-mandated policies. The Physical Security market is also growing in response to rising worries about the security of essential telecommunications infrastructure and sensitive information.
Physical Security Market Segmentation
Segmentation By Components
Systems
Services
Segmentation By Organization Type
SMEs
Large enterprises
Segmentation By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Retail
Transportation
Residential
Telecom and IT
Other
Physical Security Market Key Players:
ADT
Cisco
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
TELUS
Genetec
XXX.Inc
