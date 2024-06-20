Profound Light: Overcoming Childhood and Adolescent Trauma
A survivor’s journey of discovering light through self-resilience, hope and self-rediscovery.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Moline, IL – Jacob Mundy’s new memoir shares his harrowing experiences and how he survived unimaginable battles and relentless trauma that shaped his journey through life in his childhood and adolescent years. Profound Light: Overcoming Childhood and Adolescent Trauma is set to be released on June 14, 2024. It will be published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Jacob Mundy’s trauma began when he was just six months old. From an early diagnosis that altered the course of his childhood to overcoming the challenges with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, expressive language disorder, his father’s military deployment, and the shattering blow of his parents’ divorce, Jacob narrates how he faced adversity with resilience. He was also diagnosed with Duncan’s syndrome, underwent a life-threatening transplant after his cancer relapse, and lost a family member to cancer. The bullying he was subjected to led to severe depression early in his teenage years, but after telling his inner self, “This can’t be your story,” he found the courage to reach out for help before it became too late.
While it felt like the darkness from the trauma determined his fate, through resilience and hope, Jacob found his own profound light. Now given a unique perspective, he wanted to find a way to convey what he learned in his challenging battles to current trauma victims and survivors needing a voice. Jacob's narrative through his memoir offers hope and emphasizes determination, self-preservation and the transformative power within every individual.
Profound Light is not just a story; it is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a beacon of hope for those seeking the light within themselves.
Learn more about the author at www.jacobmmundy.com.
Deftly constructed at 192 pages, Profound Light: Overcoming Childhood and Adolescent Trauma will be available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the nonfiction / memoir category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7055-9 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $26.95 eBook: $5.99
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7147-1 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color hardback Retail: $41.95
Genre: MEMOIR
About the Author: Jacob Michael Mundy is an inspiring author and a resilient cancer warrior who was declared cancer-free in 2013. Armed with an Associate in Arts and a Bachelor of Arts, he translates his passion for storytelling to help bring extraordinary stories to the local community in his job at a television station. Jacob finds joy in diverse interests outside his literary pursuits, from movie theaters and concerts to hiking outdoors, exploring amusement parks, listening to music and playing the guitar. He currently resides in the Quad Cities in Illinois. Profound Light is his debut book.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
