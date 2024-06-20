Risk Analytics Market worth $180.9 billion by 2029
This research report categorizes the risk analytics market based on Offerings, Risk Type, Risk Stages, Verticals, and Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2024 ) According to a research report "Risk Analytics Market by Offering (Software (ETL Tools, Risk Calculation Engines, GRC Software), Services), Risk Type (Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Regulatory Risk), Risk Stages, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for risk analytics is estimated to grow from USD 59.7 billion in 2024 to USD 180.9 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.
Several trends fuel the global spread of Risk Analytics. Increasingly Increasing Data Complexity, Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions, growing talent pool of data scientists and engineers is building the necessary tools and infrastructure. Governments are recognizing the potential of risk analytics for economic growth and are investing in research and development. These trends make DI more accessible and valuable, leading to its global adoption.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Risk Analytics Market”
343 - Tables
64 - Figures
343 - Pages
By offering the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
In the risk analytics market, the highest CAGR of services is fueled by Increasing Complexity of Risks, AI and machine learning advancements, big data analytics integration, business process optimization, cloud-based solutions adoption, data-driven culture, and diverse industry adoption. These trends reflect a global shift towards leveraging data for competitive advantage, driving a continuous need for sophisticated risk analytics services across sectors. As businesses prioritize agility, the growth of services in the risk analytics market is driven by the need for effective risk management strategies in an increasingly complex and uncertain business environment.
By Type, GRC software is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024
GRC software typically offers comprehensive solutions that cover a wide range of risk management needs, including compliance management, policy management, audit management, and risk assessment. They also provide organizations with enhanced visibility into their risk landscape. Through features such as risk assessment, risk monitoring, and reporting, organizations can identify and prioritize risks more effectively, enabling proactive risk management strategies. GRC software streamlines risk management processes through automation, reducing manual effort and increasing efficiency. Tasks such as risk assessments, control testing, and incident management can be automated, freeing up resources to focus on strategic risk mitigation efforts. the combination of comprehensive functionality, regulatory compliance support, efficiency gains, scalability, integration capabilities, and culture enhancement makes GRC software a preferred choice for many organizations seeking to manage risk effectively.
By Vertical, Healthcare & Life Sciences is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Healthcare and Lifesciences is experiencing a surge in the adoption of risk analytics due to a confluence of factors. Healthcare providers and life sciences companies wants to ensure the safety and well-being of patients. Risk analytics helps in identifying potential risks to patient safety, such as medication errors, adverse events, and medical device failures. The healthcare and life sciences industries are heavily regulated, with strict guidelines for patient care, data privacy, drug development, and clinical trials. Risk analytics helps organizations ensure compliance with these regulations by identifying and mitigating risks of non-compliance. Healthcare organizations and life sciences companies also face financial risks associated with fraud, billing errors, revenue cycle management, and reimbursement challenges. Risk analytics helps in detecting anomalies and optimizing financial processes to mitigate these risks.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rapid growth in the risk analytics market, boasting the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This surge is primarily attributed to rising demand for data-driven decision-making solutions, expanding digital transformation initiatives across industries.. Moreover, the region's favorable regulatory environment, growing investments in big data analytics, and the integration of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) further propel APAC's dominance in risk analytics market growth.
The major risk analytics software and service providers include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), FIS(US), Moody’s Analytics (US), ProcessUnity(US), ServiceNow (US), Marsh (US), Aon (UK), MetricStream (US), Resolver (Canada), SAP (Germany), Milliman(US), LogicManager(US), Provenir(US), SAI360(US), Deloitte(UK), OneTrust(US), Diligent(US), Alteryx(US), CRISIL(India), Archer(US), ZestyAI(US), Fusion Risk Management(US), RiskVille(Ireland), SPIN Analytics(UK), Kyvos Insights(US), Imperva(US), Cirium(UK), Quantexa(UK), ClickUp(US), Sprinto(US), Ventiv(US), Adenza(US), Centrl.AI(Canada), SafetyCulture(Australia), Quantifi(US), CubeLogic(UK), Onspring(US), Riskoptics(US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the risk analytics market.
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/risk-analytics.asp
