Meat Snacks Market Is Projected to Reach USD 8.87 Billion, Growing At A Rate Of 8.6%, According To Introspective Market Research.
The meat snacks market has fueled by changing consumer preferences towards healthier and convenient snack options. With an increasing emphasis on protein-rich diets and on-the-go consumption, meat snacks have gained popularity among health-conscious indiv
The Meat Snacks Market Is Projected to Reach USD 8.87 Billion, Growing At A Rate Of 8.6%, According To Introspective Market Research.
Meat Snacks Market size was valued at USD 4.22 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.87 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Pune, 18, June 2024: Meat Snacks Market size was valued at USD 4.22 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.87 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.6%.
The Meat Snacks Market has surged in response to changing consumer preferences for healthier and more convenient snack options. With a growing emphasis on protein-rich diets and the need for on-the-go consumption, meat snacks have become increasingly popular among health-conscious individuals and those with busy lifestyles. Key drivers of this market include heightened awareness of the nutritional benefits of protein, a demand for natural and minimally processed products, and innovations in flavors and packaging. Additionally, the expansion of distribution channels, such as online retail and convenience stores, has made meat snacks more accessible to a broader audience.
Beef jerky continues to dominate the meat snacks market; however, there is rising interest in alternative protein sources like turkey, pork, and chicken. Manufacturers are adapting to evolving consumer preferences by introducing options that cater to various dietary needs, including organic, gluten-free, and low-sodium products. The global meat snacks market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, driven by increasing health consciousness, the demands of busy lifestyles, and the continuous pursuit of convenient, protein-rich snack options.
Meat Snacks Market Dynamics
The growing demand for convenient snacking options is primarily driven by the challenges in achieving work-life balance, particularly among the working class and the rising young generation of consumers. As hectic schedules and busy lifestyles become more common, there is an increasing need for quick, nutritious, and easily accessible food options. Meat snacks, known for their high protein content and portability, perfectly cater to this demand. Consequently, the meat-snacking market is experiencing significant growth globally as these products provide a practical solution for those seeking to maintain their energy levels and satiate hunger on the go. This shift in consumer preferences highlights the importance of convenience and nutrition, making meat snacks an appealing choice for a wide range of individuals looking to balance their dietary needs with their fast-paced lives.
Meat Snacks Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Meat Snacks Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America leads the global savory snack market, driven by consumer preference for portable, convenient, and indulgent options. Snacking is a daily habit across all age groups, with 73% snacking once a day and 14% snacking more than twice daily, according to the 2022 Food and Health Survey. The trend of replacing standard meals with snacks is boosting sales of meat snacks, as consumers seek nutritious alternatives. The popularity of grab-and-go protein snacks has led producers to introduce new products, including premium, preservative-free options targeting higher-income consumers. For instance, in March 2023, Chomps launched two new beef snack flavors in the U.S.: Taco Beef and Habanero Beef, each with 10 grams of protein, 100 calories, and no added sugar.
Meat Snacks Market Segment Analysis
By Product
Jerky
Sticks
Sausages
Others
Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Jerky, Sticks, Sausages, and Others. The jerky segment is expected to dominate the meat snacks market during the forecast period. Jerky, a dried meat product with less than 50% moisture, offers superior flavor and texture compared to uncured beef. Its low-fat, high-protein content makes it a popular snack worldwide, supporting muscle growth by providing essential calories and protein. These attributes are driving the growth of the meat snacks market. Additionally, traditional jerky ranks second among the most consumed meat snacks, with unit sales reaching approximately 132.3 million in the U.S.
By Sources
Poultry
Beef
Pork
Others
By Flavors
Regular
Teriyaki
Peppered
Others
By Distribution channel
Convenience Stores
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Online Retail Stores
Others
GLOBAL Meat Snacks MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Meat Snacks Key Competitors include:
Jack Link's (USA)
Oberto Sausage Co. (USA)
Conagra Brands (USA)
Hormel Foods Corporation (USA)
Tyson Foods, Inc. (USA)
Bridgford Foods Corporation (USA)
Old Wisconsin Sausage (USA)
Tillamook Country Smoker (USA)
Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
JerkyXP (USA)
Golden Valley Natural (USA)
Duke's Smoked Meats (Hillshire Brands) (USA)
Vermont Smoke & Cure (USA)
The New Primal (USA)
Epic Provisions (USA)
Krave Jerky (Sonoma Brands) (USA)
Perky Jerky (USA)
Righteous Felon Jerky Cartel (USA)
Country Archer Jerky Co. (USA)
Ostrim (USA) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Meat Snacks Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Meat Snacks market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Meat Snacks market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Meat Snacks market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Meat Snacks market?
Who are the leading companies in the Meat Snacks market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Meat Snacks market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Meat Snacks market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Meat Snacks market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Meat Snacks Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Meat Snacks Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Meat Snacks Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
About US:
We are technocratic market research and consulting company that provides comprehensive and data-driven market insights. We hold the expertise in demand analysis and estimation of multidomain industries with encyclopedic competitive and landscape analysis. Also, our in-depth macro-economic analysis gives a bird’s eye view of a market to our esteemed client.
Our team at Introspective Market Research focuses on result-oriented methodologies which are based on historic and present data to produce authentic foretelling about the industry. Introspective Market Research’s extensive studies help our clients to make righteous decisions that make a positive impact on their business. Our customer-oriented business model firmly follows satisfactory service through which our brand name is recognized in the market.
Contact US:
Introspective Market Research
3001 S King Drive,
Chicago, Illinois
60616 USA
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
Would you Like to Take a Look On "Sample Report" of Meat Snacks Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/9460
Would you Like to Take a Look On "Sample Report" of Meat Snacks Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/9460
Would you Like to Take a Look On "Sample Report" of Meat Snacks Market Click the Link Below: https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/9460
