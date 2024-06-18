The Cold-Brew Coffee Market Is Projected To Reach Usd 16.22 Billion 2032 Growing At A Rate Of 25.5% By 2032 According To Introspective Market Research
Pune, 18, June 2024: The Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.22 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 25.5 %. Cold-brew coffee is a method of brewing coffee by steeping coarsely ground beans in cold water for an extended period, extracting flavor compounds without heat. This process results in a smooth, less acidic brew, which is then diluted with water or milk and served over ice. Cold-brew coffee is known for its rich flavor and lower acidity than traditional hot-brewed coffee. The market is diverse, with established coffee chains, specialty coffee shops, and independent producers.
The emergence of ready-to-drink (RTD) cold-brew products has expanded the market reach. Innovations in packaging and distribution have also contributed to market growth. The market is experiencing robust growth across regions, with North America and Europe leading the way. However, Asia-Pacific markets, particularly Japan and South Korea, are also experiencing increasing demand due to changing consumer preferences and the growing popularity of coffee culture. The cold-brew coffee market is poised for continued expansion, driven by innovation, shifting consumer preferences, and the growing influence of coffee culture worldwide.
Cold-Brew Coffee Market Dynamics
The rise of ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee beverages is gaining popularity due to their convenience and portability. Cold-brew coffee, known for its smoother taste, is popular among coffee enthusiasts seeking unique flavors. The demand for on-the-go refreshment options has driven the consumption of cold-brew coffee, as it eliminates the need for brewing equipment and can be consumed directly from the bottle or can. The increasing accessibility of cold-brew coffee, coupled with aggressive marketing strategies by manufacturers, has contributed to the market's growth demand. The increasing penetration of RTD coffee is reshaping consumer preferences and driving market expansion, offering lucrative opportunities for both established brands and new entrants.
The cold-brew coffee market is experiencing a surge in demand due to changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. Cold-brew coffee, with its smoother taste and lower acidity, is a popular choice for those seeking unique and high-quality beverages. Premiumization is a key driver in the beverage industry, with consumers willing to pay more for superior quality and experience. The rise in health consciousness has further fueled the popularity of cold-brew coffee, as it is perceived as a healthier option due to its lower acidity and smoother flavor. The versatility of cold-brew coffee as a base for innovative beverages like flavored cold brews, nitro cold brews, and coffee cocktails opens up new avenues for product innovation and market expansion. This convergence of factors presents a significant opportunity in the cold-brew coffee market.
Cold-Brew Coffee Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period. The Asia Pacific region's growing population, changing lifestyles, and convenience-oriented preferences have led to a surge in demand for ready-to-drink beverages like cold-brew coffee. Western coffee culture, particularly among urban millennials and Gen Z consumers, has fueled the growth of the cold-brew segment. The increasing presence of coffee shop chains and cafes, along with the expansion of distribution channels, has made cold-brew products more accessible. The region's diverse consumer preferences and the introduction of innovative flavors have also pushed the market forward. Rapid urbanization, economic development, and disposable income growth in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are creating a conducive environment for the market's expansion. The growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers and the perception of cold-brew coffee as a healthier alternative to traditional hot-brewed coffee further fuels its popularity. Asia Pacific is expected to become the dominant force in the global cold-brew coffee market.
Cold-Brew Coffee Market Segment Analysis
By Application
Indoor
Outdoor
The Arabica-based cold Brew Coffee segment is expected to dominate the market due to its smoothness, low acidity, and nuanced flavors. Cold brewing extracts these flavors while minimizing bitterness, making it a refreshing and enjoyable beverage. The rise of health-conscious consumers seeking lower acidity and smoother coffee options has fueled its popularity. Its naturally sweeter taste and lower caffeine content appeal to a wider audience, including those sensitive to caffeine. As specialty coffee demand surges, Arabica-based cold brew stands out as a premium offering, solidifying its position as the preferred choice for discerning coffee enthusiasts.
By Category
Traditional
Decaf
By Distribution Channel
Company-Owned Outlets
Convenience Stores
Online
Supermarket and Hypermarket
GLOBAL COLD-BREW Coffee MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Cold-Brew Coffee's Key Competitors include:
Gsky Plant Systems (U.S.)
Greenworks (U.S.)
Moss Trend (U.S.)
Ambius, Inc. (U.S.)
Greenscreen (U.S.)
Sagegreenlife (U.S.)
Livewall, LLC (U.S.)
Nedlaw Living Walls (Canada)
Sacndia Moss (Spain)
Suiteplants (Spain) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Cold-Brew Coffee Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Cold-Brew Coffee market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Cold-Brew Coffee market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Cold-Brew Coffee market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Cold-Brew Coffee market?
Who are the leading companies in the Cold-Brew Coffee market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Cold-Brew Coffee market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Cold-Brew Coffee market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Cold-Brew Coffee market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Cold-Brew Coffee Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Cold-Brew Coffee Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Cold-Brew Coffee Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
