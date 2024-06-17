The Hair Removal Market Is Projected To Reach Usd 6.56 Billion, Growing At A Rate Of 12.68%, According To Introspective Market Research.
Pune, 17, June 2024: The Global Hair Removal Market was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.56 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 12.68%. Epilation is the process of removing unwanted hair from the human body. The method of hair removal is called epilation. After puberty, hair growth in men is faster and more visible. Women spend more on hair removal. Hair is left for a variety of reasons, including fashion, hygiene, cultural traditions, military service, sports, and medical reasons. Some of the traditional methods that people use to remove hair are waxing, shaving, and plucking. Advances in technology bring advancements in hair removal techniques such as laser therapy and external light therapy. Body hair is removed by different means according to individual preferences.
Social media and influencers have had a major impact on the industry, shaping beauty standards and influencing consumer behavior. Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are important for setting trends and promoting grooming practices, including shaving. Influencers and celebrities often share their care routines, recommend certain products, and demonstrate the effectiveness of different hair methods. Their experiences and recommendations create trends and encourage followers to try new technologies, products, or services, which increases consumer interest and shapes purchasing decisions.
Hair Removal Key Competitors include:
Solta Medical (US)
Lumenis (Israel)
Cynosure (US)
Strata Skin Sciences (US)
Syneron Candela (US)
Lutronic Aesthetic (US)
Cutera (US)
Lynton Lasers (UK)
Sciton (US)
Alma Lasers (Israel)
Venus Concept (Canada) and other major players.
Hair Removal Market Dynamics
Hair removal is becoming more and more common due to changing lifestyles. People are more concerned about their looks, appearance, personal hygiene, and cosmetic aesthetics, which is driving the growth of the global hair removal market. People's growing awareness of their appearance has had a positive impact on the hair removal market, and the demand for hair removal products and services is aggressive. In the coming years, thanks to the development of technology, significant growth in business is possible. There are hair removal devices on the market that remove hair painlessly and take less time than traditional hair removal methods. This enhancement helps remove hair easily and conveniently without damaging the skin and hair roots, giving you instantly beautiful skin. This helps people flaunt their silky-smooth skin as these people widely use hair removal products to maintain their beauty standards, which is expected to drive the global hair removal market during the forecast period.
Growing customer demand for removal events is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the removal market in the coming decades. Hair removal products are used by both men and women, which shows that this product has a huge market base. People demand effective and less time-consuming methods of hair removal. People use hair removal products like electric shavers, IPL devices, and clippers to remove unwanted hair en masse. The biggest manufacturers introduced, for example, Silk'n Infinity, Philips Lumea 9000, Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 PL5014, and Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X. Therefore, this type of innovation has huge potential in the disposal market in the coming years. In addition, most people prefer professional removal with the most technologically advanced machine. For example, SKIN SCIENCE CLINIC launched Soprano Titanium, the world's most advanced laser hair removal technology. FDA-approved Soprano Titanium laser hair removal devices offer longer-lasting hair, save time, and are cost-effective which is expected to be a lucrative opportunity for hair removal market growth during the forecast period.
Hair Removal Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Hair Removal Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the region expected to lead the disposal market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region consists of a large young population. Countries like China and India account for 18.47% and 17.70% of the global population respectively, which indicates a large consumer base that increases the consumption rate of hair products in this region. People are more conscious of their looks and appearance; Companies have also implemented strict self-care practices, making hair removal products popular in the industry. The service providers offer customized treatment services in clinics and at home at an affordable price, enabling expansion in the Asia-Pacific hair removal market.
Hair Removal Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Cream
Wax strips
Electric Devices
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Cream, Wax strips, and Electric Devices. Creams are expected to dominate the Hair Removal Market during the forecast period. Creams are expected to hold the largest market share in the hair removal market during the forecast period. Creams are easily available in the market. Many companies offer hair cream in different forms and prices, which gives the customer a lot of flexibility. It is the easiest, easiest, most effective, and cheapest way to remove hair. This product enables people to remove unwanted hair at home, without the need for beauty clinics or salons, thus increasing the market for hair removal creams. Creams remove hair quickly, which is why consumers prefer them over other hair removal products. It gives silky smooth and pleasant-smelling skin which is expected to boost the hair removal market during the forecast period.
By End-User
Dermatology Clinics
Beauty Clinics
GLOBAL Hair Removal MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Hair Removal Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Hair Removal market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Hair Removal market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Hair Removal market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Hair Removal market?
Who are the leading companies in the Hair Removal market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Hair Removal market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Hair Removal market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Hair Removal market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Hair Removal Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Hair Removal Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Hair Removal Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
