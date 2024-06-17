The Digital Asset Management Market Is Projected To Reach USD 8418.44 Million, Growing At A Rate Of 14.84%, According To Introspective Market Research.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 17, 2024 ) Digital Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 2423.22 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8418.44 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.6%.
Pune, 14, June 2024: The Global Digital Asset Management Market was valued at USD 33.76 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8418.44 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 15.6%. In 1992, Canto Software released Cumulus, considered the first DAM system. It was an on-premises stand-alone solution that provided metadata indexing, thumbnail preview, and search functionality. While early DAM solutions helped users easily find, review, and retrieve resources, sharing files was not easy.
Digital asset management (DAM) systems help companies store, find, aggregate, retrieve, and share all their digital content in one trusted place or "single source of truth". Quick to deploy and easy to use, a centralized DAM system gives colleagues, employees, customers, contractors, and other key stakeholders controlled access to their entire digital content library – including images, photos, creative files, videos, audio, presentations, and documents. , and more. Depending on the organization's requirements and specific use cases, digital asset management systems come in different shapes and sizes.
Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics
To produce content, today's creative teams often collaborate with different departments within the organization or with external partners. Without a centralized digital management system, they can struggle to upload appropriate material and ensure that everyone is using the same file version. A good DAM system allows multiple participants to quickly share assets using download links and dedicated portals, rather than moving content between multiple storage locations and delivery methods, which can slow collaboration and create confusion. Organizations can ensure that each task has everything it needs to succeed by creating linear workflows that include everything from quick access to the required file to identifying everyone who should work on the task from start to finish.
DAMs are all about improving efficiency and saving time, and artificial intelligence (AI) takes this concept to the next level. By integrating DAMs with artificial intelligence, labor-intensive activities that are business-critical but time-consuming can be automated, saving teams valuable time. For example, content teams can use artificial intelligence to automate the optimization of metadata fields for search. Artificial intelligence can also be used to colorize files and add descriptions according to accessibility standards. Organizations can free up their employees' time by integrating artificial intelligence into their digital management system. This digital asset management trend may become much more common shortly, although few companies using DAM systems have yet begun to integrate their DAM devices with artificial intelligence, creating a lucrative opportunity for market players in the coming years.
Digital Asset Management Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Digital Asset Management Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the digital asset management market during the forecast period. A major driver of market growth is the increasing adoption of digital asset management solutions by manufacturing companies in the US and Canada. Assets Essentials is a scaled-down version of Adobe Experience Manager Assets that makes it easy for marketing and creative teams to store, find, and share digital assets. All Experience Cloud applications use Assets Essentials by default for asset management. All these factors are expected to support the growth of the digital asset management market in this region. The market share of the European region in the digital asset management market is expected to be the second largest during the review period. Water professionals in this field use these solutions to make data-driven decisions when managing drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater distribution systems.
Digital Asset Management Market Segment Analysis
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premises
Based on the Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud, and On-Premises. Cloud is expected to dominate the Digital Asset Management Market during the forecast period. The cloud segment is expected to develop at the highest CAGR during the study period. Finding an image from an organized archive of thousands of images can be difficult and expensive. A cloud-based DAM makes it easy to efficient asset management. Assets can be grouped, categorized, and sorted into specific folders and categories. Using folders to organize resources by team, campaign or goal reduces clutter and allows different teams to collaborate freely. Teams are more productive with less effort when assets are more visible. Additionally, if an asset needs to be shared with another team or individual team member, this can be done via the asset location link. You don't need to re-upload the image and create duplicates.
By Business Function
Human Resource
Sales and Marketing
Information Technology
Others
By End User Industry
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Others
GLOBAL DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Digital Asset Management Key Competitors include:
Acquia
Brandfolder
Adobe
Canto
Bynder
OpenText
Hyland
Northplains
Veeva
Extensis
Cloudinary
MediaValet
WoodWing and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Digital Asset Management Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Digital Asset Management market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Digital Asset Management market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Digital Asset Management market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Digital Asset Management market?
Who are the leading companies in the Digital Asset Management market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Digital Asset Management market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Digital Asset Management market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Digital Asset Management market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Digital Asset Management Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Digital Asset Management Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
