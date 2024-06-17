THE LUXURY GOODS MARKET IS PROJECTED TO REACH USD 365.64 BILLION, GROWING AT A RATE OF 4.11%, ACCORDING TO INTROSPECTIVE MARKET RESEARCH
Pune, 14, June 2024: The Global Luxury Goods Market was valued at USD 254.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 365.64 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.11%. Luxury goods are expensive and of high quality. These objects are generally regarded as status symbols for individuals. For many years, the value of the global luxury goods industry, which includes automobiles, jets, beverages, fashion, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and handbags, has increased. Although the formal word 'luxury good' has nothing to do with the quality of the things, they are frequently regarded as the best on the market in terms of both quality and price. Personal luxury goods, the second most profitable industry, grew consistently until 2020 when the COVID-19 epidemic caused a sharp decline.
Luxury Goods Market Dynamics
Luxury things, as the name implies, are objects primarily sought after by high-net-worth persons. The increasing number of high-income population groups is expected to drive market expansion. For example, according to Oxfam International figures published in January 2020, around 2,153 billionaires globally had more money than 4.6 billion people or 60% of the global population. To capture the attention of millennials and Generation Z, businesses are creating customized product options. For example, Louis Vuitton allows consumers to personalize their handbags with hot stamping or hand-painting. As a result, rising demand for high-end fashion products among the wealthy will boost the personal luxury goods sector.
The sustainability trend has also spread to the luxury industry, which promotes ecologically friendly raw materials and responsible utility consumption. Plant-based leather, such as that generated from pineapple and other natural resources, can replace animal-derived leather in the production of coats, footwear, and purses. For example, in June 2020, Vikki Jones, a luxury goods shop, introduced its new eco-friendly tote bags made of 100% vegan leather, assuring that no animals were hurt throughout the manufacturing process. Furthermore, lower electricity use, less water, and safer raw materials are emphasized to maintain supply chain sustainability. Junghans, a well-known fashion brand, for example, sells high-end solar watches manufactured from sustainable and recyclable materials all over the world. Consequently, increased initiatives.
Luxury Goods Market Regional Insights
The luxury goods industry is expected to dominate the Europe region over the forecast period due to the presence of luxury retail brands, increased demand for high-end clothing, accessories, and footwear, limited capsule collections, and the changing socio-economic culture. The luxury fashion week in countries like Italy, France, and the UK is expected to further boost market growth. North America's tourism industry is expected to continue expanding, with well-to-do families and the millennial generation being the primary customers. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly due to the middle-class population's discretionary income and increased access to global luxury brands. The UAE is expected to drive the expansion of the luxury goods industry, with tourism in the UAE climbing by 7.96% over the last few years. The Latin American market is expected to grow steadily due to the urban population growth in countries like Brazil and Chile.
Luxury Goods Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type
Clothing
Watches & Jewelry
Beverages
Perfumes & Cosmetics
Bags/Purses
Others
the clothing and footwear segment is expected to dominate the luxury goods market during the forecast period. The number of companies in the top 100 increased significantly, as luxury goods saw double-digit year-over-year sales and double-digit net profit margins. Top performers accounted for four of the top eleven companies. There were four luxury goods companies, each with more than $5 billion in luxury goods revenues. Clothing and shoes are well represented among the winners, with four mainly small companies cutting. Half of the successful companies were located in France and their operations were in Great Britain. Due to increasing demand from both male and female end users and ever-changing fashion trends, the apparel market is likely to maintain its prominent position.
By End-User
Men
Women
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
GLOBAL LUXURY GOODS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Luxury Goods's Key Competitors include:
LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SA (France)
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Switzerland)
Kering SA (France)
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (Hong Kong)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)
Luxottica Group SpA (Italy)
The Swatch Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
L’Oréal Group (France)
Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S.)
Shiseido Company Limited (Japan) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Luxury Goods Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Luxury Goods market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Luxury Goods market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Luxury Goods market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Luxury Goods market?
Who are the leading companies in the Luxury Goods market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Luxury Goods market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Luxury Goods market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Luxury Goods market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024-2032
Luxury Goods Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Luxury Goods Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Luxury Goods Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
