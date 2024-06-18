Airport Surveillance Radar Market is expected to reach USD 15.82 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.05 percent
The Airport Surveillance Radar Market size was valued at USD 9.2 Bn in 2023 and market revenue is growing at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 15.82 Bn by 2030.
The Airport Surveillance Radar Market size was valued at USD 9.2 Bn in 2023 and market revenue is growing at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 15.82 Bn by 2030.
Airport Surveillance Radar Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:
The Airport Surveillance Radar report covers a wide range of topics, including the market's size, key drivers, opportunities, challenges, and competitive analysis. The study uses a thorough research methodology that combines primary and secondary research techniques with robust data analysis to provide insights into the current state of the Airport Surveillance Radar market and projections for the future.
Airport Surveillance Radar Market Dynamics:
The Airport Surveillance Radar market is driven by increasing air traffic, advancements in radar technology, and the need for enhanced airport security. Growing demand for accurate and reliable air traffic management systems fuels market growth, while high installation costs and regulatory challenges pose significant barriers.
Airport Surveillance Radar Market Regional Analysis:
North America dominates the Airport Surveillance Radar market due to its advanced aviation infrastructure, high air traffic volume, and significant investments in airport security technologies. The presence of major radar system manufacturers and continuous technological advancements further solidify North America's leading position in the market.
Airport Surveillance Radar Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Primary Radar
Secondary Radar
By Application
Terminal Area Surveillance
En-route Surveillance
Surface Movement Surveillance
Airport Surveillance Radar Market Key Players Includes
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Harris Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
