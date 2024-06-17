Natural Stone and Marble Market is expected to reach USD 76.61 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4 percent
Natural Stone and Marble Market size was valued at US$ 58.22 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 76.61 Bn.
Natural Stone and Marble Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:
The scope of the natural stone and marble market report extends across various segments of the natural stone and marble market, including geographical regions. This report provides a comprehensive perspective on the natural stone and marble Market by examining market trends, competitive landscape, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements.
Natural Stone and Marble Market Dynamics:
Rising construction and urbanization drive demand for natural stone and marble. Durability and aesthetic appeal fuel market growth. Also, competition from ceramic tiles, innovations in alternative materials, and variations in market share among stone types present challenges to the market's growth.
Natural Stone and Marble Market Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific dominates the Natural Stone and Marble market due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and high demand for construction materials. Rising construction activities in countries like China and India, coupled with increasing disposable income, drive the market's growth, positioning Asia Pacific as a key player in the industry.
Natural Stone and Marble Market Segmentation
By Type
Granite
Limestone
Marble
Sandstone
Slate
Others
By Application
Building Construction
Monumental
Others
Natural Stone and Marble Market Key Players Includes
Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
Dimpomar
Antolini Luigi and C. S.p.A.
Dermitzakis Bros S.A.
Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.
MARGRAF
RANAMAR
Ltd
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
