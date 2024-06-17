Agrivoltaics Market is expected to reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2 percent
Global Agrivoltaics market size reached USD 4.03 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.96 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 17, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Agrivoltaics Market size was valued at USD 4.03 Bn in 2023 and Agrivoltaics market revenue is expected to reach USD 7.96 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.
Agrivoltaics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:
The Agrivoltaics report covers a wide range of topics, including the market's size, key drivers, opportunities, challenges, and competitive analysis. The study uses a thorough research methodology that combines primary and secondary research techniques with robust data analysis to provide insights into the current state of the Agrivoltaics market and projections for the future.
Agrivoltaics Market Dynamics:
The agrivoltaics market has been expanding due to the dual benefits of combining agriculture with solar power generation. This synergy maximizes land use efficiency, enhances crop yields through microclimate regulation, and provides renewable energy. Increasing demand for sustainable farming and clean energy drives market growth, alongside supportive policies and technological advancements.
Agrivoltaics Market Regional Analysis:
Europe dominates the agrivoltaics market thanks to strong governmental support, progressive sustainability policies, and significant investments in renewable energy. The region's focus on innovative agricultural practices, coupled with advanced technological infrastructure and research initiatives, fosters widespread adoption of agrivoltaic systems, positioning Europe as a leader in this emerging market.
Agrivoltaics Market Segmentation
By System Design
Fixed Solar Panels
Dynamic
By Cell Type
Monocrystalline
Polycrystalline
By Crop
Vegetables
Fruits
Crops
Others
Agrivoltaics Market Key Players Includes
DualSun
SOLARWATT
SunPower Corporation
Trina Solar
Suntech
Ltd
