Antibody Therapeutics Market worth $479.0 billion by 2028
Antibody Therapeutics Market Size by Format (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Antibody Fragment, Bispecific), Disease Area (Oncology, Autoimmune & Inflammatory, Neurology, Hematology, Infectious), Source (Human, Chimeric), Route (IV, SC) & Region - Global Forecast
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 17, 2024 ) The report "Antibody Therapeutics Market by Format (Monoclonal, Polyclonal, Antibody Fragment, Bispecific), Disease area (Oncology, Autoimmune & Inflammatory, Neurology, Hematology, Infectious), Source (Human, Chimeric), Route (IV, SC) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 479.0 billion by 2028 from USD 247.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The growing advancements in antibody engineering, the growing demand for oncology antibody therapeutics and the increasing clinical pipeline focus on antibody therapeutics are the factors supporting the growth of this market.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=178852478
Monoclonal antibodies subsegment is the fastest-growing of the antibody therapeutics market by format.
Among the format subsegments, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, bispecific antibodies, and other novel antibody therapies. In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the fastest-growing market of the format segment. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large number of pipeline monoclonal antibodies and benefits such as target specificity offered by mAbs among others.
Oncology is the fastest-growing segment of the antibody therapeutics market by disease area.
Among the disease area subsegments, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, oncology, hematology, infectious diseases, osteology, immunology, neurology, and other disease areas. In 2022, the oncology segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the disease area segment of the antibody therapeutics market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to one of the major factors which is the presence of a large number of oncology therapeutics products in the clinical pipeline.
Europe: The second-largest region in the antibody therapeutics market.
The European market is the second-largest antibody therapeutics market globally. One of the major factors supporting the high growth of the European antibody therapeutics market is the advancements in antibody therapy research in the region. Major countries contributing to this growth include Germany, the UK and France. Moreover, the presence of some of the key market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), and Merck KGaA (Germany) among others in the region, is another factor supporting the growth of the European antibody therapeutics market.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=178852478
The market for antibody therapeutics market is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the antibody therapeutics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Sanofi (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Biogen Inc. (US) among others.
Download PDF Brochure :-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=178852478
Monoclonal antibodies subsegment is the fastest-growing of the antibody therapeutics market by format.
Among the format subsegments, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, bispecific antibodies, and other novel antibody therapies. In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the fastest-growing market of the format segment. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large number of pipeline monoclonal antibodies and benefits such as target specificity offered by mAbs among others.
Oncology is the fastest-growing segment of the antibody therapeutics market by disease area.
Among the disease area subsegments, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, oncology, hematology, infectious diseases, osteology, immunology, neurology, and other disease areas. In 2022, the oncology segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the disease area segment of the antibody therapeutics market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to one of the major factors which is the presence of a large number of oncology therapeutics products in the clinical pipeline.
Europe: The second-largest region in the antibody therapeutics market.
The European market is the second-largest antibody therapeutics market globally. One of the major factors supporting the high growth of the European antibody therapeutics market is the advancements in antibody therapy research in the region. Major countries contributing to this growth include Germany, the UK and France. Moreover, the presence of some of the key market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), and Merck KGaA (Germany) among others in the region, is another factor supporting the growth of the European antibody therapeutics market.
Request for Sample Pages:-https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=178852478
The market for antibody therapeutics market is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the antibody therapeutics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Sanofi (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Biogen Inc. (US) among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results