Green Technology & Sustainability Market Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans Till 2030
Recognizing the pivotal role of individuals and green technology companies in shaping the intersection of sustainability and digital transformation is paramount.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 14, 2024 ) The global Green Technology & Sustainability Market size is projected to grow from USD 28.6 billion in 2024 to USD 134.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Recognizing the pivotal role of individuals and green technology companies in shaping the intersection of sustainability and digital transformation is paramount. Informed choices, adoption of sustainable technologies, and support for sustainable implementation collectively pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future where innovation and environmental stewardship harmonize seamlessly.
Green Technology & Sustainability Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Growing environmental awareness and concerns.
Rise in government initiatives for low-carbon policies
Increasing consumer and industrial interests in clean energy resources to conserve environment
Surging demand for AI-driven recycling technologies to fuel green innovations and sustainability
Restraints:
High costs for deployment of green technology and sustainability solutions.
Lack of robust infrastructure
Opportunities:
Rise in initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution.
Adoption of advanced technologies across industries
Transformation of IT and telecom infrastructure for low carbon emissions
List of Key Players in Green Technology & Sustainability Market:
GE (US)
IBM (US)
Salesforce (US)
Microsoft (US)
Schneider Electric (France)
Sensus (US)
Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)
SAP (Germany)
Siemens (Germany)
Solution segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
Based on the offering segment, the solution is anticipated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Businesses are adopting green technology & sustainability solutions to mitigate environmental impacts, comply with regulations, and adapt to changing market demands. The adoption of green technology is viewed as a proactive strategy that enables companies to gain a competitive advantage, improve their financial performance, and enhance their brand image. Green technology & sustainability solutions are generally more expensive than legacy solutions, but businesses are gradually embracing technological advancements to improve their operations and comply with green certification requirements and standards. By adopting green technology, businesses benefit from financial boosts, increased productivity, and tax benefits, among other advantages.
Managed service to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the services, managed services are anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services are significantly impacting the green technology & sustainability market by providing businesses with outsourced, expert management of their IT infrastructure and services. This approach allows organizations to focus on core competencies while benefiting from advanced technologies that enhance sustainability. Technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, and AI play a crucial role in optimizing energy consumption, improving resource efficiency, and enabling real-time monitoring of environmental metrics. Managed services providers leverage these technologies to implement sustainable practices, reduce carbon footprints, and enhance overall operational efficiency, contributing to the growth and integration of green technology across various industries.
Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, the adoption of green technology & sustainability is on the rise, driven by several key factors. The stringent environmental regulations and policies are compelling businesses to integrate sustainable digital solutions into their operations. Additionally, there is a growing awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of products and services, prompting companies to embrace sustainable practices to meet consumer demands. Furthermore, the pursuit of cost savings through energy efficiency plays a pivotal role. Many organizations recognize the long-term financial benefits associated with green technologies, such as reduced energy consumption and lower operational costs. The potential for enhanced corporate reputation and stakeholder trust also serves as a significant driver, as businesses strive to position themselves as socially responsible entities.
