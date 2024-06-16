Dental Digital X-ray Market is expected to reach USD 7.43 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.50 percent
Dental Digital Xray Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% throughout the forecast period, reaching nearly US$ 7.43 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 16, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Dental Digital X-ray Market size was valued at USD 4.19 Bn. in 2023 and the total Dental Digital X-ray revenue is expected to grow by 8.50% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 7.43 Bn.
Dental Digital X-ray Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report's primary objective is to offer a thorough study of the dental digital x-ray market market with an emphasis on a strategy centred on the market. This entails being aware of the dynamics, major trends, growth-promoting variables, obstacles, and prospective prospects in the dental digital x-ray market.
Dental Digital X-ray Market Dynamics:
Owing to the large target population, the medical device sector has innovated to introduce sophisticated digital X-ray systems, to generate profitable prospects for the growth of the dental digital X-ray market.
Dental Digital X-ray Market Regional Analysis:
The dental digital X-ray market share in North America was the highest in terms of revenue in 2023. This is attributed to factors, including the growing ubiquity of dental disorders like cavities, the adoption of advanced imaging systems like digital X-ray systems, and the expansion of major players providing these systems
Dental Digital X-ray Market Segmentation
By Product
Digital X-ray systems
Analog X-ray systems
By Type
Extra oral X-ray Systems
Intraoral X-ray Systems
Hybrid X-ray Systems
By Applications
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
Cosmetic
Forensic
By End-Users
Dental Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Academic and Research Institutes
Forensic Laboratories
Dental Digital X-ray Market Key Players Includes
Danaher Corporation
LED Medical Diagnostic, Inc.
Carestream Health, Inc.
Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.
Air Techniques, Inc
Inc
Dental Software Market– The market size was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2023 and the total Dental Software Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.53 Billion in 2030.
Dental CAD CAM Market- The market size was valued at USD 2.75 Bn. In 2022 and the total Dental CAD/CAM Market revenue is growing by 9.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 5.05 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Dental Software Market– The market size was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2023 and the total Dental Software Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.53 Billion in 2030.
Dental CAD CAM Market- The market size was valued at USD 2.75 Bn. In 2022 and the total Dental CAD/CAM Market revenue is growing by 9.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 5.05 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
