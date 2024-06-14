Medical Tubing Market Project Report 2024: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Business Plan, Cost and Requirements
The medical tubing market is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% from USD 10.6 billion in 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 14, 2024 ) The report "Medical Tubing Market by Material (Plastics, Rubbers, Specialty Polymers), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, Specialty Applications), Structure, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% from USD 10.6 billion in 2023.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Tubing Market”
218 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
249 - Pages
"Plastic captures the second largest share by material in medical tubing market, in terms of value."
The market for plastics is increasing exponentially because of their ease of use and low prices. The use of plastic materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polyurethane (PU), and polypropylene (PP) is widely prevalent in the manufacture of medical tubing. The choice of material depends on the specific medical application and its compatibility with the substances being transported. Plastic medical tubing is a fundamental component of modern healthcare, facilitating the safe and efficient delivery of fluids and gases in various medical procedures while prioritizing patient safety and hygiene.
"Based on application, bulk disposable tubing is the second largest in medical tubing market in 2022, in terms of value."
Bulk medical tubing accounts for the second largest market share of the medical tubing market. These tubes are used in blood bags for blood transfusion, IV infusion tubing, drug delivery disposables, respiratory disposables, products for dialysis, laboratory disposables, wound management disposables, nonwoven medical disposables, sterilization supplies, disposable waste supplies, and diagnostic disposables. Hospitals, outpatient facilities, home healthcare facilities, physician offices, and other emergency care are the major end users of bulk disposable tubing. Factors driving the segment's growth are the need for modernizing healthcare infrastructure, prevention of infection, and need for increased efficiency.
“North America accounted the largest market for medical tubing in 2022, in terms of value."
Based on region, North America is a key market to produce medical tubing. The demand for medical tubing has been high in North America due to the presence of established medical devices, equipment & tools, implants, and drug delivery system markets. North America is technologically advanced in terms of medical devices. Therefore, the consumption of medical tubing is high in the region that meets the need of the region’s advanced medical care industry.
Medical Tubing Market Key Players
The key players in this market are Saint-Gobain (France), Freudenberg Medical (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Nordson Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (Norway), Raumedic AG (Germany), Teknor Apex (US), and Spectrum Plastics Group (US). Continuous developments in the market—including new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and expansions—are expected to help the market grow.
