Feast of Light
In a war-torn world half a century ago, a young man seeks to survive and understand his own humanity in a foreign land and a collision of cultures. “It is inside each of us, the seeds of war: Do we fear to look?” Feast of Light is a story of love and war
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2024 ) Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of an epic new novel: Feast of Light by David Schaffer.
Nathan Ben grew up on a quiet river in the Midwest. After school he enlists in the army. His country is in turmoil and embroiled in a foreign war, and Nathan is sent to Vietnam. After three months in infantry mortars, Nathan becomes the battalion correspondent, a position that affords him the unique opportunity to intimately explore this ancient culture, its poetry and its myths. He makes friends, finds love and experiences traumatic loss. When he discovers the story of Kieu and its cultural relevance, he learns of the “wandering souls” of the dead that his army uses to try to manipulate the enemy into surrender.
He becomes close to the local Vietnamese people: Hoan, a National Policeman who is not who he seems to be and protects Nathan without him knowing; Hoan’s sister, Hoa, with whom Nathan shares mutual comfort in times of great sorrow; and little brother Moi, a sly street hustler.
Moi guides Nathan up a nearby mountain to a monastery where he meets Brother Thich, an impassioned monk who wants only peace for his people. On that same mountain Nathan meets a reclusive old man, and they enter into an ongoing dialogue about finding peace and understanding within while the madness of war rages on around them. Nathan questions his beliefs and fears and his own sanity in an insane world, finally wishing simply to survive and go home. But can he ever really go home—or has he become a “wandering soul”?
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6740-5 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $34.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6770-2 Format: 6 x 9 casebound Retail: $44.95
Genre: FICTION / War & Military
About the Author: David Schaffer grew up on a slow-moving Midwest river that he loved. It was a time of social turmoil, and he followed the expected course—college and then service in the army. The Vietnam War challenged his values, and he wandered West, worked with native peoples, families and fellow vets. After settling in the mountains with a sweet wife, David raised two strong sons, built a home and a life. He practices Tai Chi and writes each day at Two Creeks in California, living the present.
