I Am Summoned to Testify: Memoir of My Nervous Breakdown and Spiritual Warfare Against CPS, Police, Sheriff, Civil Departments and Principalities
Injustices are exposed in the police, sheriff, CPS and other departments in a gripping new memoir.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2024 ) Masika Akilah's shocking memoir, I Am Summoned to Testify: Memoir of My Nervous Breakdown and Spiritual Warfare Against CPS, Police, Sheriff, Civil Departments and Principalities, takes readers on an extraordinary journey through her relentless spiritual battle against seemingly insurmountable forces. Embark on a roller-coaster journey as Masika recounts the intense struggles she faced, from delays in housing projects to legal battles, eviction, and even a nervous breakdown. The memoir delves into the depths of despair and the miraculous triumphs that ensued.
In I Am Summoned To Testify, the narrative unfolds with the author's public protests against a preacher/contractor, capturing attention on news channels, Facebook and YouTube. From the alleged halting of house construction to the confrontation over a stolen cabinet, Masika reveals a saga that goes beyond personal grievances. Her life takes an unexpected turn, leading her to exit the real estate industry due to the preacher/contractor's actions.
The memoir delves into the author's deep relationship with God, and how a life tragedy exposed masked players and led to a profound spiritual awakening. From financial struggles to battles with CPS, APS and confrontations with family members, Masika's journey becomes a testimony of personal growth and purpose. More than a memoir, the book is a spiritual guide, offering solace to those facing similar trials. With transparency and vulnerability, Masika Akilah shares her thorny path from valleys to mountaintops, proving that, in the end, holding steadfast to God's unchanging hands is the ultimate victory.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/IAmSummonedToTestify.
At 352 pages, I Am Summoned to Testify is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir category.
ISBN: 979-8-218-97725-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $25.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Religion
About the Author: Masika Akilah is a Christian, mother of two wonderful daughters, educator, author, human rights activist, and lover of ALL God's people! She has a Master of Education and a Bachelor of Business Administration, and advocates for people with autism, equal rights for everyone, and bully-free workplaces and schools.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
