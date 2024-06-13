Smarty Pants Travel Companion: Practical Planning, Packing Lists, Tips & Tricks!
Traveling doesn’t have to be intimidating!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT – J.D. Haymond has spent years traveling domestically and internationally. She does her due diligence and watches travel and YouTube videos but has found a gap in available resources. “There are still things you don’t know until you go,” she explains. Her new travel companion book will help simplify the challenges that come with travel and encourage those who are tentative to give it a try. Smarty Pants Travel Companion: Practical Planning, Packing Lists, Tips & Tricks! has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Travel is one of the best ways to unplug, experience other cultures and see historical icons as well as mind-blowing locations on this extraordinary planet! Travel is also excellent for mental health. For example, Italy’s Cinque Terre is a spectacular stretch of coastline that is very casual and laid back with several villages to visit. The stunning Mediterranean Sea, plus the food and friendly locals make for an unforgettable experience.
The Smarty Pants Travel Companion is a comprehensive guide just bursting with what travelers need to know before, during and after a trip. These tips and tricks take the guesswork out of traveling. Safe and happy travels, Smarty Pants!
Email the author at smartypantstravel@gmail.com or visit outskirtspress/SmartyPantsTravelCompanion.
At 68 pages, Smarty Pants Travel Companion is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7154-9 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $29.95 eBook: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / Travel
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com
